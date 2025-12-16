Adopt Obasanjo’s leadership style to tackle insecurity – Cleric tasks Tinubu

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—The Presiding Bishop of the Old Catholic Apostolic Church, Nigeria (OCAC), Ekiti State, Raphael Fagbohun, has called on President Bola Tinubu to draw lessons from the leadership style and reforms of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo as a pathway to national recovery from insecurity and corruption.

Fagbohun made the call in Ado-Ekiti, the State’s capital while commemorating his 22 years of priestly ordination and 11th Episcopal Installation Anniversary as the Pioneer Bishop of OCAC-Nigeria.

He noted that Nigeria’s current crises demand bold leadership, institutional discipline and moral courage similar to what was demonstrated during Obasanjo’s era.

Speaking with journalists, the cleric described the former president’s leadership as one of the most consequential periods in Nigeria’s political history, marked by decisive reforms and a commitment to national interest.

According to him, Obasanjo’s successful negotiation of Nigeria’s foreign debt relief, which slashed the nation’s debt from about $36 billion in 1999 to roughly $3.6 billion by 2007, remains a critical example of how political will and credibility can free resources for development.

Bishop Fagbohun lamented that Nigeria’s present economic strain, worsened by corruption and insecurity, could be addressed if government officials embraced similar fiscal discipline and transparency.

The bishop recalled Obasanjo’s establishment of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), describing them as bold institutional safeguards that helped instill accountability in public life.

He warned that the weakening or politicization of such institutions today has contributed to unchecked corruption and insecurity, stressing that effective law enforcement agencies must be strengthened rather than undermined.

On insecurity, Bishop Fagbohun recalled Obasanjo’s police reforms, particularly the introduction of the Chaplaincy system in the Nigeria Police Force, aimed at addressing the moral and psychological well-being of officers, describimg the initiative as a neglected but critical component of national security architecture.

He added that Obasanjo’s active diplomacy in conflict resolution in Liberia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as his role in strengthening the African Union (AU) and NEPAD, were cited as examples of how strong leadership enhances national prestige and security.

Fagbohun said Nigeria’s way out of corruption and insecurity lies in strong institutions, accountable leadership and moral renewal, with faith-based organizations playing a complementary role in nation-building.

“The challenges confronting Nigeria today are not insurmountable. What is required is leadership with vision, integrity and the courage to place national interest above personal gain”. He added