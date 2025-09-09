Senator Hussein joins Osun APC guber race

Vows to unseat Adeleke

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A former Senator representing Osun-West Senatorial District, Mudashiru Hussein, has joined the list of aspirants vying for the All Progressives Congress, APC, ticket ahead of the 2026 governorship election in the state.

This as he vowed that the All Progressives Congress, APC, would unseat Governor Ademola Adeleke at the poll in August 2026.

Hussein, while declaring his intention at the Osun APC State Secretariat, Osogbo, on Tuesday in the presence of thousands of his supporters across the state, claimed to be the most experienced among the aspirants in the party.

Addressing the party’s executives led by its chairman, the Senator noted that he is the most experienced aspirant among the 13 contenders having served in different public offices in Nigeria.

His words, “I am the most experienced aspirant among the contenders in APC. We are all qualified but I have served in more public offices compared to the others. I have served as a lawmaker, House of Representatives in Lagos state for 8years, Senator in Osun State for 4years, Acting Secretary to the State Government(SSG), and served as Federal Commissioner for the National Population Commission(NPC).

“I am from Ejigbo which is a big community in Osun West, the present Governor is from Ede, I have defeated his elder brother in the past and I can do it again if I am given the chance to flag the ticket of APC in 2026.”

However, he expressed readiness to work for the party if he did not emerge as party flagbearer saying, the party’s interest supersedes his ambition.

In his response, the APC chair, Tajudeen Lawal comended the interest of the ex-lawmaker, adding that multiple interests for the party ticket is an indication that the opposition party is getting strong and ready to unseat the current government.

According to him, It is very rare for an opposition party to be getting stronger and united everyday, it is even more interesting and shows that God is on our side. We are getting united daily. People are still willing to enthrone good governance in the state again.

He noted that the party leadership had warned executives against taking a coordinator role for any aspirant, stressing that “this is because when the time comes you will all see that we are neutral and you can trust our judgment.”