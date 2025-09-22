Remi Tinubu committed to women empowerment – Enugu traditional rulers chairman hails First Lady @ 65

The Chairman of Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Majesty Igwe Samuel Asadu (Igwe Ogadagidi) has congratulated the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on her 65th birthday.

Asadu in a statement on Monday in Abuja, described Mrs Tinubu as “a rare gem” who was devoted to the service of the nation and humanity.

The traditional ruler praised the First Lady’s exemplary leadership in championing women’s rights and empowerment across the country, as well as her advocacy for women’s education, and healthcare access.

He applauded the First Lady’s courage for appealing to her friends and well-wishers to convert her birthday gifts and greetings into donations for the completion of the National Library project.

Asadu, who is also the traditional ruler of Edem-Ani Ogwugwu Ancient Kingdom in Nsukka LGA of Enugu State, and the immediate past Chairman, Southeast Council of Traditional Rulers, as well as Member, Board of Trustees Council of Traditional Leaders of Africa (Nigeria Chapter), recently Conferred Mrs Tinubu with the chieftaincy title “Ugosimba 1 of Enugu” when she had an official visit to the state.

The title, meaning “Precious Jewel Who Radiates Strength” or “Jewel of Women’s Empowerment,” was in recognition of her love for Enugu State, her humanitarian work, and her service to the nation and humanity, particularly her advocacy for women’s health.

“On behalf of the Enugu State Traditional Rulers Council, I extend my best wishes to you, Ugosimba 1 of Enugu, on the occasion of your 65th birthday.

“I wish you continued good health, wisdom, and strength as you advance your mission of empowering Nigerian women, supporting education and national development.

“You appeal to your well-wishers to convert birthday gifts and greetings into donations for the completion of the National Library project is a testament to your love and support for education and national development.

“You are a trailblazer whose dedication to improving the lives of Nigerian women has set a remarkable standard in public service, and is worthy of emulation,” Igwe Ogadagidi said.

The First Lady, a former lawmaker who turned 65 on September 21, 2025, had in a video message said she would dedicate the day to God and a cause she described as close to her heart, rather than host a lavish celebration.

She had appealed to her friends and well-wishers to convert birthday gifts and greetings into donations for the completion of the National Library project.