Embrace Renewed Hope Initiatives for economic empowerment, First Lady Tinubu tells Nigerian women 

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has called on Nigerian women to embrace the Renewed Hope Initiatives of President Bola Tinubu in the areas of agriculture, skills acquisition, girl-child education and empowerment among others.

Mrs. Tinubu, who made the call at weekend, while speaking at the 48th Isanbi Day celebration of Ilisan Remo, in Ikenne local government area of Ogun State, and the homecoming of the wife of the Ogun State Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, who is an indigene of the community.

Mrs. Tinubu, who was represented by wife of the Senate Chairman on Appropriation, Senator Solomon Adeola, Chief Mrs Temitope Adeola,

disclosed that hope is already rising for the nation, as several government policies are already helping to stabilize the nation’s economy.

Mrs.Tinubu, at the ceremony donated the sum of N20m for further development of Ilisan Remo, which she said was to serve as seed fund for the ‘Ilisan For Tomorrow project’, an initiative conceived by the town to drive its socio-economic development.

Mrs Tinubu commended the indigenes and residents of the community for living together in unity and for setting a day apart not to only celebrate their rich cultural heritage, but to also rally support for the continuous support of the community urging them to do so much more to complement government’s efforts.

She added that “I however want to urge the women to embrace the programmes of the Renewed Hope Initiatives in the areas of Agriculture, skills acquisition, girl child education.

“As it is now, hope is rising as the different policies of the government has began to stabilize the economy towards growth and benefits of the people. In collaboration with the residents of the Ilisan town who are very purposeful in pursuing the development of their community, I hereby support the development trust fund with N20m”.

The first lady also on behalf of the Senator representing Ogun West, Senator Adeola also announced a donation of N10m in support of the development of the community.

Speaking at the programme, Mrs Abiodun said that year after year, Isanbi Day provided a platform to celebrate the togetherness of the community and their roots, pay homage to their ancestors, and showcase the rich cultural heritage

She said that this year’s theme, “Ilisan:Rooted in Heritage, Rising By Self Help” captured the essence of the celebration which emphasized the need for all sons and daughters of the community to continue to invest in its socio-economic development

The governor’s wife disclosed that “Our Yoruba heritage teaches us the timeless values of Omoluabi: integrity, hard work, respect, and compassion.

“These values define who we are as sons and daughters of Ilisan-Remo and as ambassadors of Ogun State and Nigeria, wherever we may find ourselves in the world.

“They remind us that true greatness is rooted in character and our personal contribution to our community. Whether you donated a borehole, or you bought schoolbooks for the children or renovated a hospital, you are contributing your own part in building the future generations”.

Mrs. Abiodun while hailing Ilisan Development Association for its diligence in striving for the progress of the town equally said that her pet project, the Ajose Foundation has continue to extend its reach, especially in the area of healthcare among other interventions aimed at uplifting the people of the state.

She stated that “From medical missions and health screenings to women’s health advocacy, our work has touched many lives across Ogun State.

“We are proud to stand alongside the Ogun State Government under the leadership of His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun, CON, whose commitment to development continues to create opportunities in education, infrastructure, and social welfare”.

The governor’s wife also thanked the wife of the President for her unprecedented commitment towards ensuring the well-being of the nation, calling for further support of Nigerians towards taking the country to greater heights.

On his part, Governor Abiodun in his remark also lauded the indigene of the community for being partners with the government towards the steadfast development of the community.

Represented by his deputy, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele, the governor said that his government remains committed to development of every nook and cranny of the state just as the newly constructed Gateway International Airport in the community as well as other road projects ongoing in the community.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of Ilisan Development Association, Otunba Wemmy Osude rallied support for further development of the community calling for generous donations into the newly unveiled Ilisan For Tomorrow project.

The traditional ruler of the town, Oba Michael Sonuga also thanked the sons and daughters of the community and pleaded with them to remain united while working for further upliftment of the town.

Dignitaries in attendance included Governor Dapo Abiodun, who was represented by his deputy, Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele, wife of Ekiti governor, Dr. Olayemi Oyebamiji, wife of Ondo State governor, Mrs Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa, wife of Imo State governor, Mrs. Chioma Uzodinma, wife of Oyo State governor, Mrs. Tamunominini Makinde, wife of Lagos State governor, Mrs Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and wife of former governor of Oyo State, Mrs Florence Ajimobi.

Others were the lotto magnate who chaired the occasion, Sir Kensington Adebutu represented by Apagun Seye Sonuga, former deputy governors of Ogun State, Alhaja Salmot Badru and Chief Mrs. Yetunde Onanuga among others.