First Lady, Nigeria @65: Pro Tinubu group congratulates President, Remi Tinubu

By Tunde Oso

A pro-Tinubu group, Forward With Bola Ahmed Tinubu, 2027, Independent Campaign Group, ICG, has congratulated Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu and the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on the 65th anniversary of Nigeria Independence and on the recent 65th birthday of Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

In a statement signed by the Director General, Comrade Peter Ilefa, the group said, “On behalf of the leaders, all stakeholders, followers and all Nigerians of goodwill, who share in the belief and philosophy of the re-electing President Tinubu, in 2027, I wish to convey congratulatory message to Nigeria on its Independence day anniversary and Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu @ 65!

“We thank God for your life at 65. Providence has placed you in a position where you are the mother of our nation, an epitome of excellence, a role model of well-meaning global citizens, the best wife any man could pray to have, a pillar of support for her husband and children, a cornerstone of growth.

“You have worked assiduously for the development and empowerment to the needy, the woman of God in the Vineyard of our Lord Jesus Christ… we that God for all He has done in your life, we thank God for you for gracious adding one more year to you, Your Excellency at 65.

“Your Excellency – the Nigeria’s First Lady, we join the world to celebrate the goodness of the Lord in your life, at 65 you still glow, radiating that celestial beauty that providence endowed you – we congratulate you @65.

“As a Senator, you succeeded where many others failed because His banner over you is the special grace and favour of the Almighty God. As a housewife, you demonstrated uncommon courage. As a mother, you survived the challenges life brought your way during the struggles for the nation’s emancipation and freedom from military rule.

“Now, seated upon the seat of power that the Lord made possible, Your Excellency, our First Lady, you shall not fall, death shall not see you nor anyone in your household, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Nigerian State shall succeed! Excellent health and more upliftment, we pray for you.

“Our national treasure – First Lady, @65 you live a life that speaks to the genuine aspirations of every Nigerian particularly the NEED for the growth and educational development of the GIRL CHILD. You are an inspiration to this generation. In marriage you distinguished yourself – as that woman who prays the husband into greatness; in politics you exuded the virtues of the woman of valour, in the Senate where you held sway, you were a shining example of what a woman should be in politics and as the First Lady you are showing the way of simplicity, selflessness, honesty, obedience, loyalty and national solidarity.

This group have implicit confidence in your motherhood of the nation. We congratulate and celebrate you on your birthday.

Our First Lady, as your career spans politics, education, and philanthropy – we remember you as a teacher – a classroom teacher before becoming the First Lady of Lagos State from 1999 to 2007, a calling where you were impactful to the growth and development of the Nigerian child.

“While your husband was a governor, you flew the flag of the Lagos Central Senatorial district in the floor of the Senate where you you served your people meritoriously from 2011 to 2023 and you gave it all.

With a giant strides, you touched humanity and the verdict of history shall judge you right for all that the living God used to do in the life of Nigerians. Your pet project – the New Era Foundation, which focuses on establishing centers for the comprehensive development of young people and promoting public awareness on environmental health and community service.

“We are using this opportunity to assure the First Lady, the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces and the Nigerian people, that our group will go through thick and thin to deliver victory to President Tinubu in 2027.

“We are social crusaders and grassroot mobilisers whose structure runs across our entire national fabrics up to community level. As we strongly sustain our ongoing consultations to Nigerians, we congratulate you on behalf of all Nigerians of goodwill.

Ilefa concluded: “Once again, we congratulate President Tinubu, Nigeria & Nigerians and our distinguished Senator, First Lady, we wish you happy birthday and many happy returns of the day. May Nigeria Succeed!