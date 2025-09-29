Redevelopment Plans: Amuwo Odofin LG set to relocate Agboju market temporarily

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Amuwo Odofin Local Government has announced plans to relocate traders at Agboju Market to a temporary settlement as part of redevelopment efforts in the area.

According to the council, the resettlement site, now under construction in Agboju, will provide a cleaner, safer, and more organized space for traders currently operating on roads and walkways.

Executive Chairman of the Local Government, Prince Lanre Sanusi (PLS), directed the workforce handling the project to accelerate work to meet the relocation deadline.

“The market place under construction is a temporary settlement which, when completed, will serve as an alternative site for traders in Agboju,” Sanusi explained.

He noted that the move was necessary to allow ongoing renovation of Agboju Market Road, drainage clearance, and electrification projects, which will last for some time.

Traders in the area have been formally notified and encouraged to prepare for the relocation. The council said the temporary market would be handed over within weeks of commencement, ensuring businesses continue without disruption.

Sanusi added that the projects would also extend to the Agboju-Badagry Expressway axis, after the temporary market is completed.

Meanwhile, rapid work is ongoing at the allocated site, with the workforce mandated to deliver the project on time.

“The new temporary market settlement will be delivered to Agboju traders in fulfilment of the council’s promise to provide a convenient location for their trading activities,” Sanusi stated.

Beyond the temporary arrangement, the council plans to build a permanent Ultra-Modern International Market at 6th Avenue, Festac Town, to accommodate traders and business owners on a larger scale.

Similarly, land has been earmarked in the 6th Avenue area for a mechanic village, where automobile workshops and related businesses will be relocated.