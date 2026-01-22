FCT: Fear grips Karsana residents over strange approval for temporary market within estates

…Worried residents fault approval

By Omeiza Ajayi

Abuja: Trouble is now brewing within four major residential estates in the Karsana District of Abuja following the controversial decision of two departments in the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA to demolish illegal markets within the estates corridor and establish another one, which has jolted the residents.

The estates have been grappling with the problem of illegal markets, shanties and illicit drug joints and have therefore been relying on the Federal Capital Development Authority FCDA to routinely remove illegal markets around them for security reasons.

Indeed, the immediate-past Director of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima had removed illegal markets and shanties in Mabglobal Estate, Ipent 7, Efab Metropolitican and Efab Queens until he retired late last year, making it possible for the four estates located on the same road corridor to remain at peace.

Under Galadima’s Development Control Unit, there was zero tolerance for the development of any form of illegal markets or joint within the four residential estates, which are all situated on the new road leading from Dawaki through Karsana to the Renewed Hope Housing Estate, which is being constructed by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike. The project is being undertaken by a Chinese firm, CBC and it is progressing steady.

However, residents of the affected estates woke up on Monday to find a group of people marking and allocating spaces for the building of markets within the perimeter fences of the four estates, leading to a near clash with the security operatives manning the estates.

Upon enquiry by the security men, the fierce-looking men brandished a letter purportedly signed and approved by the Acting Director, Department of Urban Affairs, Abubakar A. Makama, under the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council AMMC for them to build an ‘informal market’ at the location.

Although the letter approving the market was reportedly given in August 2025, the promoters of the construction of the ‘informal market’ began work early last week but met with stiff resistance from the residents of the four estates, which face potential security threats from the proposed market.

The letter, with reference No. AMMC/ADM/UA/1455 and dated 20th August 2025, with the title: Application for permission to operate and manage a temporary informal market at Mabglobal by Queen Estate, Karsana, Abuja, was addressed to the MD/CEO of Fasaha and Sons Global Services Nigeria Limited, No. IA, Block B, 6th Avenue Market, Galadima, Gwarinpa, Abuja.

It reads in part: “This is to acknowledge receipt of your letter and further inform you that your application has been processed accordingly.

“Having made all the necessary payments and for the fact that you are already on ground, the authority would allow you to continue to conduct your business pending the issuances of the permit,” the letter signed by Abubakar A. Makama, a town planner and the Acting Director of the AMMC, stated.

While the department based part of its decision on claims that the developer was already on ground, Vanguard checks revealed that since the development control demolished the earlier market, there has been no attempt to construct another one until this letter surfaced.

The Mab Global Estate, (a community of about 634 houses) had written the Urban Affairs department, expressing deep fears and concern about recent structural developments around our estate which we consider inimical to our safety and security.

“Sometime in 2023 we received an invitation from FCDA to attend a meeting on the possible relocation of erstwhile displaced traders from within Gwarinpa to our perimeter fence.

“We attended the meeting and after the discussions it was agreed by all present that the consideration was premature, ill-timed and fraught with imminent danger to the community and that the status quo be maintained. We had assumed that with the threat of insecurity which was brought to the fore in the meeting, the issue had been laid to rest”, said Pharmacist Frederick Okonkwo, President and Mr Chibuzor Ogbonnaya, Secretary General of the association.

While they “observed with great relief the commendable, sustained efforts the FCDA has made to remove shanties from the Federal Capital Territory”, they were particularly encouraged by the recent efforts that led to the demolition of the shanty around the estate three weeks ago.

“Sir, we are therefore baffled and deeply concerned, and worried too that an action that outrightly endorses transfer of a shanty market from Gwarimpa is being “approved” for relocation just by our perimeter fence.

“We therefore use this medium to appeal to you to use your good offices as you have always done to speedily intervene by stopping the ongoing illegal efforts to develop a makeshift market by our perimeter fence.

“It is a known fact that these shanties are the breeding grounds for drug peddiers, armed robbers and all manner of criminals. It is not an exaggeration to plead that our security is being compromised to accommodate a market with no approval from the relevant government agency – the FCDA”.