Amuwo Odofin LG denies involvement in demolition of structures

…commences rehabilitation of 23 road in Festac Town

By Ebunoluwa Sessou & Niyi Okiri



Chairman of Amuwo Odofin Local Government of Lagos State, Prince Lanre Sanusi, has declared the council has nothing to do with the demolition of structures at 6th Avenue in Festac Town.

The LG boss made this assertion during the commencement of rehabilitation works on 23 Road, linking 4th Avenue, over the weekend adding that the act was solely carried out by the Federal Housing Authority, FHA.

“I want to put this on record that the buildings that were demolished on 6th Avenue, the local government has absolutely nothing to do with it,” he said.

Sanusi noted that the Federal Housing Authority, FHA, carried out the demolition.

He urged the FHA to liaise with the council in the future, to allow proper engagement of all stakeholders.

He reaffirmed the council’s resolution to restore the safety, cleanliness of the community.

Sanusi said if they had been notified before the exercise, the council would have been well positioned to advise the authority on how to go about it, instead of causing grief to the residents

Commenting on the groundbreaking of the 23 road rehabilitation, Sanusi noted that, “This event marks yet another milestone in this administration’s commitment to infrastructural renewal and community development.

“This road is a very important road; it’s a commercial road, most of the commercial transports usually come through this access,” he said.

Adding that the project was a continuation of works initiated by his predecessor and that his team had recalled the original contractor to complete it.

“Based on what I have discussed with the contractor, we pray that this project will be completed within the next four weeks,” he said.

Sanusi, who also inspected the market and residential areas along 23 Road, expressed concern over violation of environmental laws by roadside traders and residents.

The Chairman observed that many had built kiosks along the road, including under high-tension lines, and on drainage, blocking water flow when it rains.

“They are risking their lives on the high tension and every little rain, you see the entire road flooded because the drainages are blocked,” he said.

Sanusi added that the local government was considering alternative solutions for traders, including providing standardised branded kiosks.

“We want to see a way of still accommodating them, but in a better location.

“Probably having like a container painted with the local government colour, and then having them moved away from the drainage.

“But you have to be a resident of FESTAC or at least in Amuwo Odofin,” he said.

He highlighted other ongoing projects, including Jakande Estate, as well as palliative works on Second Avenue and 52 Junction.

It will be recalled that the council chairman recently distributed food bags, containing rice, beans and Garri, to 2,000 households in his area, to alleviate hunger.

Under his ‘Apo Ariyo Initiative’, he stressed that food remained priority for human’s survival and he is poised to do it on a monthly basis, adding that the government at all levels must give adequate attention for residents to be in the right frame of mind to contribute meaningfully to the society.