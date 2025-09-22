Police burst armed robbery, murder syndicate in Abuja

….Recover Arms, Ammunition, Stolen Property

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA – The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has dismantled a notorious armed robbery syndicate responsible for multiple violent crimes across Abuja and its environs, recovering firearms, ammunition, and stolen property in the process.

The breakthrough followed a series of coordinated operations carried out between September 3 and 19, 2025, leading to the arrest of four suspects in Kagini, FCT, and Madalla, Niger State.

Police spokesperson SP Josephine Adeh confirmed the arrests, naming the suspects as: Ibrahim Shaibu (aka Baba Godes), 28, from Zaria, Kaduna State, Yusuf Salihu, 40, from Kagini, FCT, Awulu Nuhu (aka Zabi), 25, from Keita LGA, Katsina State and Usman Yerima (aka Dangrugru), 28, from Jimeta LGA, Adamawa State

Recovered items include two English pistols, 49 rounds of live 9mm ammunition, a gray Toyota Corolla (2012 model), and 10 Android phones suspected to have been stolen from victims.

According to the police, the suspects confessed to involvement in several violent crimes, including the armed robbery of Umar Y. Gowa at Hillside Estate, Dawaki, and an attack on Volcano Peak Court Hotel, Gwarinpa, during which guests were robbed and a victim fatally shot. CCTV footage from some of the incidents also linked the suspects to the crimes.

SP Adeh said investigations revealed that the gang had been terrorizing residents of Gwarinpa and Dawaki through coordinated violent attacks. She added that the suspects provided useful leads on other members still at large, with efforts ongoing to apprehend them.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ajao S. Adewale, commended the Scorpion Squad and other operatives for their professionalism and resilience in dismantling the syndicate.

He reassured residents of the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property and urged the public to remain vigilant while providing the police with credible information.

For emergencies, residents are encouraged to call the Command’s hotlines: 08032003913, 08061581938.