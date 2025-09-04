Police arrest 32 suspected thugs in Minna

The Police Command in Niger, says it has arrested 32 suspected notorious thugs suspects in Minna.

The command’s Public Relations officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday in Minna.

Abiodun disclosed that between Aug. 30 and Aug. 31, operatives attached to ‘A’ Division, Minna, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), carried out coordinated sting operations and raids on identified criminal hideouts.

The targeted areas included Limawa, Makera, Kwangila, Central Roundabout, Railway Station, Ogbomosho Street, Abdulsalam Quarters, PZ Area, Angwan-Kaje, New Market, Sabon-Gari, Kuta Road, and Angwan-Sarki in Minna.

Abiodun reiterated the command’s resolve to sustain the momentum in restoring peace and ensuring the safety of lives and property within the state.

“In the course of these operations, a total number of thirty two suspected miscreants were arrested in these locations.”

Among those arrested “is a 19-year-old suspect who has been on the Police wanted list for attempted culpable homicide in Tayi village, Minna.

“Also, a 25-year-old suspect, who recently returned from the correctional centre after serving a jail term, was arrested with a cutlass, along with his accomplice.

Abiodun stated that preliminary investigations revealed the suspect was among the inmates who escaped during the recent jailbreak at the correctional centre, having been previously convicted of homicide.

He listed exhibits recovered from the suspects to include several wraps of suspected cannabis, shisha pots, cutlasses, and other illicit substances.

Abiodun said the suspects were assisting the command in ongoing investigation.