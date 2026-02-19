Police arraign Ekiti PDP Chairman, three others over alleged theft

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By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado

The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Ekiti State Police Command has arraigned former Speaker/Acting Governor of the state and the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tunji Odeyemi, and three others over a dispute involving the party’s Secretariat in Ajilosun, Ado-Ekiti.

Vanguard gathered that Odeyemi and three others, namely Chief Makanjuola Ogundipe, State Secretary Mr Kole Abiodun and Mr Gani Salau, Personal Media Aide to the Ekiti PDP governorship candidate, Dr Oluwole Oluyede, were arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Ado Ekiti.

According to the report, the party received an invitation from the RRS requesting the appearance of its chairman, secretary and former chairman at the RRS office located beside the State Command on Old Iyin Road.

Upon arrival, a petition was reportedly read to them by the new RRS Commander, alleging vandalism, conspiracy, theft and illegal invasion of a property said to be owned by Adebutu Kensington.

According to the PDP delegation, the petition, allegedly written by Barrister Falade and Ariyo Afolabi, claimed that the Ajilosun property belongs to Ladi Adebutu, the PDP governorship candidate in Ogun State in the 2023 general election.

However, Odeyemi and Ogundipe explained to the police, detailing how the PDP purchased and developed the land, pledging to present supporting documents when required.

The police subsequently requested written statements from the party leaders and conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the secretariat before returning them to the RRS office.

The PDP leaders alleged that after several hours of administrative delays, they were presented with bail conditions described as stringent, including a requirement that a Level 16 civil servant in the Ekiti State civil service stand as surety for each of the three principal officers.

The party officials said they initially opted to remain in detention pending court arraignment to allow a judicial determination of ownership.

However, following interventions by prominent individuals and representations by their lawyers, the bail conditions were reportedly reviewed, and they were released around 9 p.m., with instructions to report back the following morning.

Instead of the expected meeting with the Commissioner of Police, the four were subsequently moved from the RRS office to the Magistrate Court for arraignment.

Reacting to the incident, the PDP’s counsel in Ekiti State, Owoseeni Ajayi, condemned the arrests, describing the matter as a civil dispute over property ownership rather than a criminal issue.

Ajayi maintained that the party secretariat belongs to the PDP and argued that no legitimate complainant had come forward to establish contrary ownership.

He insisted that if there is any disagreement over the title to the property, the appropriate venue for resolution is a civil court, not through police action and criminal charges.

Ajayi also confirmed that bail issues were being addressed and expressed confidence that the court process would ultimately clarify ownership of the disputed secretariat.