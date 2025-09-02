Phyna’s Instagram account deactivated days after sister’s death

The Instagram account of Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has been deactivated.

Checks on Tuesday confirmed that her handle was no longer accessible, a move that comes shortly after she announced the death of her younger sister, Ruth Otabor.

Recall on Sunday, August 31, 2025, the family of Ruth Otabor confirmed her tragic passing in a statement issued by Eko Solicitors & Advocates at about 6:30 a.m.

The incident traces back to Wednesday, August 13, 2025, when a Dangote Group truck struck Ruth outside Auchi Polytechnic in Edo State. The accident left her with severe leg injuries, resulting in an amputation.

