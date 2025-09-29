Photos: Tinubu meets Ogunlesi in Lagos to boost investments in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has announced plans to deepen Nigeria’s engagement with global investors, particularly in the oil, gas, and infrastructure sectors, as part of efforts to drive sustainable economic growth.

Speaking on Monday, the President said, “Nigeria remains ready to partner with credible global investors.”

The announcement followed a high-profile meeting in Lagos with two of Nigeria’s most prominent global investment leaders, Hakeem Belo-Osagie of Metis Capital and Bayo Ogunlesi of Global Infrastructure Partners & BlackRock.

“This afternoon in Lagos, I met with two of Nigeria’s most prominent global investment leaders, Hakeem Belo-Osagie of Metis Capital and Bayo Ogunlesi of Global Infrastructure Partners & BlackRock,” Tinubu stated on his official X account.

According to the President, discussions at the meeting focused on strategies to expand investment in Nigeria’s oil, gas, and infrastructure sectors.

“We agreed on the urgency of unlocking large-scale investments in upstream oil & gas and critical infrastructure to drive Nigeria’s long-term growth,” he added.

Tinubu emphasised that his administration is ready to collaborate with reputable global investors, including Nigerians at home and in the diaspora, to enhance energy security and modern infrastructure.

“Nigeria remains ready to partner with credible global investors, especially our sons of the soil and Nigerians in the diaspora, to deliver energy security and modern infrastructure that powers prosperity across Africa,” he said.

He further noted that ongoing economic reforms were designed to strengthen Nigeria’s investment climate and attract global capital for transformative projects.

“Our administration’s reforms are creating a better enabling environment whilst opening new frontiers for sustainable financing, global capital, and transformative projects. We are determined to make Nigeria Africa’s premier investment destination,” Tinubu concluded.

Since assuming office in May 2023, Tinubu has pursued sweeping economic reforms, including the removal of the fuel subsidy and the unification of exchange rates, aimed at fostering a more investor-friendly climate.

