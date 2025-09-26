Tinubu to Nigerians: Your suffering has yielded progress, growth

By Adeola Badru

President Bola Tinubu has commended Nigerians for their resilience and patience in the face of recent economic and social challenges, assuring the nation that their sacrifices are not in vain and are already yielding progress and growth.

Speaking on Friday at the coronation ceremony of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, held at the historic Mapo Hall in Ibadan, the President acknowledged the perseverance of citizens through difficult times, while promising better days ahead.

“I know the times have been hard, but your suffering is not without purpose. The path we are on is already bearing fruits of progress, and I can assure you that we are laying a solid foundation for a brighter and more prosperous future,” Tinubu said.

While addressing the large gathering of traditional rulers, political leaders, and citizens, the President paid tribute to Oba Rashidi Ladoja, describing him as “a monarch of wisdom, peace, and vision.”

The president said Ladoja had faced many challenges as governor which led to his removal, adding that he was happy that the former governor was reinstated.

“Let me salute the lucky Imperial Majesty, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja Arusa 1st. And all other traditional rulers.”

“Today is an important occasion. I am happy to witness the history and your coronation. It is a great honor and moment of history that you ascend the throne of your forebears. It is my honor.

“I take this opportunity to salute former governors, Donald Duke, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Gbenga Daniel.”

“This moment is not for long speeches. To many of you here present today, I am honored.”

“Kabiyesi Oba Rashidi Ladoja is not only a man of immense experience but one deeply loved by his people. His ascension to the throne marks a new era of hope and unity for Ibadanland.”

“I have no doubt that under his leadership, Ibadan will witness even greater development,” Tinubu stated.

He further reiterated his commitment to working with traditional institutions and state governments to ensure peace, security, and economic revitalisation across the country.