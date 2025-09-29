PENGASSAN Strike: Obi faults FG’s ‘inaction’, urges quick intervention

Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has expressed concern over the nationwide strike declared by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), which on Monday paralysed activities in key oil and gas regulatory institutions.

The strike, which followed a weekend directive by the union’s National Executive Council, shut down operations at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

Reacting to the development, Obi, in a post on X, faulted the government’s handling of the situation, warning that the industrial action was already worsening the plight of Nigerians and hurting the economy.

I am worried about the lack of response by the Government to the threat and eventual commencement of a strike by PENGASSAN, which is already having a very adverse impact on Nigerian citizens and the Nigerian economy.



I strongly appeal to the Federal Government to intervene… — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) September 29, 2025

“I am worried about the lack of response by the Government to the threat and eventual commencement of a strike by PENGASSAN, which is already having a very adverse impact on Nigerian citizens and the Nigerian economy,” Obi said.

He urged the Federal Government to act decisively, stressing that the crisis must be resolved in a way that safeguards the interests of all stakeholders.

“I strongly appeal to the Federal Government to intervene quickly to resolve this dispute in a manner that protects the interests of the Nigerian people, Nigerian workers, Nigerian investors, and the economy at large. The protection of these interests in a win-win manner is the primary responsibility of any responsible Government,” he added.

Obi further warned that labour disputes should be addressed early to avoid prolonged crises.

“The Federal Government must learn to nip in the bud the labour crisis that has the potential of creating further suffering for the already struggling citizens of our dear country,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government is said to have moved to defuse tensions between PENGASSAN and the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, has appealed to the union to reconsider its industrial action in the interest of peace.

On Sunday, a senior government source told Vanguard that officials from the ministry are engaging stakeholders to resolve the dispute amicably.

“Government officials aim to involve all parties in their efforts to resolve the feud,” the source said.

Vanguard News