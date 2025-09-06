Opposition faces unprecedented persecution under Tinubu — Atiku

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and President Bola Tinubu.

– No government-backed clampdown on opposition – Tinubu’s aide

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has accused the administration of President Bola Tinubu of employing repressive tactics to stifle opposition voices ahead of the 2027 elections.

Atiku, who was the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 polls, expressed concern over what he described as “a calculated assault” on opposition leaders and dissenting voices across the country.

According to a BBC Hausa report on Saturday, the former Vice President cited the invitation of former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, by the police, alongside attacks on some opposition figures, as part of a broader move to weaken parties that could challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next election.

Speaking through his Special Assistant on Media, AbdurRashid Shehu Sharada, Atiku said Nigerians could clearly see the government’s attempt to ensure that no formidable opposition platform emerges before 2027.

Sharada alleged that the ruling party was exploiting divisions within opposition ranks while deploying state apparatus to intimidate opponents.

“From the attack on a former Minister of Justice in Kebbi State where our ADC supporters were brutalised, to the disruption of an elder’s security meeting in Katsina led by Usman Bugaje, it is obvious that the government is encouraging political thuggery,” he said.

He added that the disruption of an ADC meeting in Kaduna, which El-Rufai attended, was particularly worrisome since no arrests were made. Instead, he said, the police chose to invite El-Rufai and other opposition leaders for questioning.

However, presidential spokesman Abdul’Aziz Abdul’Aziz dismissed Atiku’s claims, insisting there was no government-backed clampdown on opposition.

He explained that El-Rufai’s police invitation followed statements he made at the Kaduna event and reports of armed supporters in attendance.

“As for the incidents in Kebbi and Katsina, the government had no hand in them,” Abdul’Aziz stressed.

Political analysts, however, warn that both the ruling party and opposition need to exercise caution, as the growing political tension could undermine Nigeria’s fragile democratic stability.

