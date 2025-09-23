Ondo Govt sets up taskforce to arrest students roaming streets during school hours

The Ondo State Government has warned students against roaming the streets during school hours.

Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun, the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Akure.

Ajibefun disclosed that any student caught roaming the streets during school hours would be apprehended and face the necessary sanction.

He explained that a taskforce was being constituted in each of the three Senatorial Districts in the state to monitor and apprehend any student found roaming the streets during school hours.

“The taskforce comprises mainly retired principals and teachers from the locality to complement the ministry’s efforts. We cannot do it alone,” the commissioner said.

According to him, the state government will ensure total clampdown on truancy in all its public schools, and prevent students from roaming the streets during school hours.

Ajibefun said aside from apprehending any erring student, the head of the concerned school would be sanctioned for not enforcing discipline in the school.

He stressed that the effort was in line with the directive of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who he said, had ordered total clampdown on truancy in schools across the state.

The commissioner emphasised that the present administration in the state was against students roaming the street during school hours

“Students must desist from roaming the streets during school hours to ensure the realisation of their academic pursuits and parents’ dreams.

“Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s administration remains committed to providing quality education for all children in Ondo State,” Ajibefun told NAN.

He urged parents and guardians to collaborate with the government and schools to monitor their children’s education, and advised students to stay focused on academics to fulfill their parents’ aspirations.

Vanguard News