Oborevwori instrumental to peace, devt in host communities – Delta HOSTCOM

Governor Oborevwori of Delta State

… commissions ne secretariat

By Vera Opia

The Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM), Delta State Chapter, has passed a resounding vote of confidence on the Executive Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, and the immediate past Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa, in recognition of their unwavering support towards the host communities of the state.

The commendation came during the official opening of the newly remodeled and upgraded HOSTCOM Secretariat located at Plot 11, Uti Street, off PTI Road, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State. The historic event, which drew host community leaders from across the six oil-bearing ethnic nationalities, was marked by speeches of gratitude, unity, and renewed commitment to the welfare of host communities.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Delta State HOSTCOM Chairman, Senior Comrade Sunday Ndidi Enujeke, said the Secretariat was remodeled and reopened after extensive renovation works, aimed at optimizing the working environment and meeting the rising demands of host communities in the state.

According to him, the feat was made possible through the visible support of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and the management of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) under the able leadership of its Chairman, Hon. Chief John Nani, and the Managing Director/CEO, Hon. Chief Festus Ochonogor.

Comrade Enujeke stressed that the reopening of the Secretariat has effectively silenced propaganda and doubts among state actors who had questioned his administration’s resolve and capacity to reposition HOSTCOM. He urged members to close ranks and remain steadfast in supporting initiatives that would benefit all oil-bearing nationalities in Delta State.

> “The upgraded Secretariat is not just a building, but a symbol of unity, progress, and renewed hope for all host communities. With the support of our leaders, we have demonstrated that together, we can silence doubting Thomases and mischief makers. Our commitment remains firm in advancing the collective interest of our people,” Enujeke declared.

Also speaking, the Secretary of Delta State HOSTCOM, High Comrade Joseph Lamienghan, expressed optimism that the new Secretariat would open fresh opportunities for effective engagement with stakeholders and better service delivery to oil-bearing communities.

He reiterated the group’s unalloyed loyalty to the Delta State Government and DESOPADEC, noting that the remodeled Secretariat was a clear testament to the dividends of democracy under a listening governor who has shown commitment to the plight of host communities.

> “All the propaganda of mischief makers could not stop us from doing the right thing at the right time. What you see today is proof that Governor Oborevwori is a man with listening ears who truly hears the cries of HOSTCOM,” Lamienghan affirmed.

In his remarks, the Publicity Secretary of Delta State HOSTCOM, Comrade Perere Pemu, told the press that the truth had prevailed with the successful remodeling of the Secretariat. He appreciated the Governor, DESOPADEC, and the leadership of HOSTCOM for fostering robust collaboration, which has strengthened the bond between host communities, DESOPADEC, and the state government.

> “What we are witnessing today is not just the unveiling of a Secretariat, but a true testament of democracy in action. HOSTCOM remains grateful for the synergy that exists between our communities, DESOPADEC, and the Delta State Government,” Pemu said.

The six ethnic nationality chairmen of Urhobo, Isoko, Ndokwa, Ijaw, Itsekiri, and Ika, in their separate remarks, expressed overwhelming joy at the reopening of the Secretariat. They described the atmosphere as a symbol of peace, unity, and progress fostered by the State Chairman, Senior Comrade Enujeke.

They recalled that earlier in the year, the State Chairman donated Sienna buses to the various ethnic chairmen, a gesture made possible through the support of the State Government and DESOPADEC. They affirmed that such initiatives have further cemented the trust and confidence of host communities in the state leadership.

The opening ceremony ended on a high note, with leaders and members of HOSTCOM pledging to sustain peace, unity, and collaboration in advancing the interests of host communities in Delta State while strengthening their partnership with Governor Oborevwori’s administration and DESOPADEC.