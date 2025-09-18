Nnamdi Kanu: You’ve no advantage holding him, Ohanaeze president tells FG

File Photo: President Bola Tinubu and IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu

* Seeks political solution to resolve the issue

* Tasks Ndigbo on voters registration

By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor

THE President-General of the apex Igbo Socio-Cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Senator John Azuta-Mbata, has pleaded with the Federal Government to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

In a video message yesterday, Senator Azuta-Mbata, who urged Ndigbo to take the on-going voters registration seriously, said the Federal Government had no advantage in still detaining Nnamdi Kanu

He sought political solution to the imbroglio that has kept Nnamdi Kanu in the custody of the Department of State Service, DSS, since 2021.

The message read: “This is Senator John Azuta-Mbata,

President-General Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide. I am calling upon igbo wherever you are in Nigeria to quickly go and take advantage of the voters registration exercise that’s going on now, don’t play with it. Go and get your card as quickly as possible

“Secondly, I will like to call upon the Federal Republic of Nigeria to release Nnamdi Kanu, the government has no serious advantage in keeping him

“It is important that the government ensure his safety and welfare and the government must allow him to get medical treatment as quickly as possible

“The government must adopt a political solution to this situation, I do not believe that the government has any serious advantage keeping him any further.”