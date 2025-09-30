Nigeria’s C’wealth Games bid gets boost as Wike flags off key road project

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Nigeria’s aspiration to host the next Commonwealth Games received a major boost on Tuesday as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, flagged off the construction of Arterial Road S1, linking Ring Road II to the FCT Fire Service Station in Kaura District.

Wike said the project was not just about easing movement within the city but also part of the broader plans to showcase Abuja as a modern, world-class city capable of hosting international sporting events.

He noted that quality infrastructure is a critical requirement for Nigeria’s bid to secure the hosting rights for the Commonwealth Games, stressing that good road networks would reassure the Games’ assessment committee that the FCT is prepared for the task.

“Nigeria is bidding to host the next Commonwealth Games, and it will be difficult for us to achieve that if we don’t have a good network of roads. When the committee comes and they see that basic infrastructure is being provided, it gives us a leeway to win the hosting right,” Wike said.

The minister explained that the new road, which spans slightly over two kilometres and includes a three-span bridge, would also improve emergency response by the Fire Service, enhance safety and open up the Kaura district for economic activities.

He urged the construction company handling the project to employ local youths, thereby creating jobs while delivering a facility that would serve both residents and Nigeria’s global ambitions.

Wike further linked the project to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, saying the ongoing road expansions and dualizations across the FCT – such as the Airport-Kuje Expressway and Kuje-Gwagwalada road – are part of efforts to transform Abuja into a city that can stand shoulder to shoulder with global capitals.

He assured that by the end of the President’s first tenure, the nation’s capital would have the infrastructure to host global events and meet international standards.