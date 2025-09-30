Nigerian newspapers review: Court stops PENGASSAN, others from cutting gas supply to Dangote refinery

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja restraining the Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers Association of Nigeria (PENGASAN) from embarking on its planned industrial action against Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE.

One headline features the Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement (GHSM), which said that former President Goodluck Jonathan cannot automatically secure the 2027 presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stressing that the party’s flagbearer must emerge through a transparent and competitive primary.

Another headline states that President Bola Tinubu, state governors and APC bigwigs will be in Imo State on Tuesday to unveil Governor Hope Uzodimma’s book.

Switching over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian’s biggest headline features gas users groaning as PENGASSAN strike crashes power generation and exports.

The Punch leads with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) directing its affiliate unions to begin urgent mobilisation and prepare for a nationwide industrial action against the Dangote Group, accusing the conglomerate of sustained anti-worker practices.

Lastly, The Nation’s top headline states that the Federal Government has launched a concerted mediation to stave off disruption to petrol supply following the escalating disagreement between senior oil workers’ union and Dangote Petroleum Refinery (DPR).

