No automatic ticket for Jonathan in 2027, Olawepo-Hashim group insists

Jonathan

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — The Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement (GHSM) has said that former President Goodluck Jonathan cannot automatically secure the 2027 presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stressing that the party’s flagbearer must emerge through a transparent and competitive primary.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Abdulrazaq Hamzat, the group was reacting to remarks credited to Professor Jerry Gana suggesting Jonathan’s possible comeback on the PDP platform.

Hamzat emphasised that under the Electoral Act 2022, only delegates to the national convention have the authority to determine the party’s standard-bearer.

“With due respect, Professor Jerry Gana is entitled to his enthusiasm about the return of former President Jonathan. However, only PDP delegates to the national convention can pick the party’s flagbearer, and ultimately, God Almighty will determine the outcome, not a few party stalwarts,” he said.

He stressed that Nigerians were yearning for genuine progress, not a return to past administrations, insisting that the country deserves fresh leadership and a new vision to confront today’s challenges.

Hamzat further affirmed that the PDP remains a democratic platform where no aspirant, including former presidents, should expect automatic endorsement.

“If President Jonathan desires a return to Aso Rock, he must be ready to square up with nationally unifying aspirants such as Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim in an open and transparent primary,” he added.