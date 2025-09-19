NDLEA commander found lifeless in Calabar hotel

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Cross River State Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Morrison Ogbonna, was in early hours of yesterday found dead in his hotel room in Calabar.

Vanguard gathered that the commander was found dead by his officers, who had come to pick him up for a scheduled assignment.

An impeccable source who pleaded anonymity said, “This is what happened this morning. Some officers were in the hotel where he slept to pick him up, but when they didn’t hear from him they went to his room.

“It was on upon knocking without success that they drew the attention of the hotel management that opened his room and found him dead.”

According to the source, the commander was just transferred to Cross River to replace Rachel Umebuali in August this year.

When contacted ,the police Relations Officer, SP Irene Ugbo- Obase confirmed the report of the death.

, “I can confirm to you that it is true, but what led to the death is what I can’t readily tell you,” she said.