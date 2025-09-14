NARD suspends warning strike, gives FG 2 weeks to meet demands

By Sola Ogundipe

Two days after it commenced a 5-day warning strike, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, has suspended the scyion, granting the federal government a two-week window to fully implement agreements reached on its members’ welfare and training.

The strike, which began on September 12, was called off, following a virtual extraordinary National Executive Council, E-NEC, meeting on Saturday, September 13, where doctors resolved to resume work from 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 14.

In a statement signed by NARD President Dr. Tope Osundara, and Secretary General, Dr. Odunbaku Kazeem Oluwasola, issued after the meeting, NARD said the suspension was influenced by the commencement of payment of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund, MRTF, to members who were previously owed, and by the need to reduce the hardship faced by Nigerians struggling with health concerns amid the current economic situation.

“After due deliberations, considering the plight of Nigerians who are grappling with health issues under the present harsh economy, the NEC resolved to suspend the strike action effective 8:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 14, 2025, to allow the government a two-week window to fully implement the demands contained in our communique.

“NARD also calls on the Oyo State Government to comply with the 15-day ultimatum issued by the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Oyo State branch, to address the lingering issues affecting doctors at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.”

“Failure to do so will compel the NOC of NARD to direct all members within Oyo State to embark on an indefinite solidarity strike. Furthermore, we urge other State Governments to promptly resolve the welfare challenges facing our members in line with the NEC resolution.

“Members in state tertiary hospitals are empowered to continue their industrial action until their respective governments demonstrate a genuine commitment to addressing their concerns,” the statement read.