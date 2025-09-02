NAPS cautions FG on ‘imminent collapse of polytechnic in Bayelsa’

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE leadership of the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has called on the Federal Government to rescue the Federal Polytechnic, Ekowe in Bayelsa State from imminent collapse due to the alleged unscrupulous activities of some members of unions and individuals in the institution.

They called on the government to ensure that the students of the polytechnic return to school latest September 8th, provide adequate security for the students and the rector of the school, Dr Lukeman Agbabiaka and rein in some members of the Non Academic Staff Union (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP) who they alleged were threatening the Rector on the ground that he is not Ijaw but a Yoruba heading a school in Ijaw land.

Addressing a press conference in Benin City, the National President of NAPS, Comrade Eshiofune Ogbayan, flanked by other members and leaders of the association also called on the federal government to carry out staff audit in the polytechnic where he alleged that non-academic staff constitute almost 400 percent of the academic staff saying “How does an institution of ;learning survive when its teaching arm is so heavily outnumbered by clerical hands”

He also alleged that some members of the host community were being used to make academic activities unconducive just as he alleged that non-academic staff were made to benefit from Tertiary Education Fund (TertFUND) and they traveled abroad and never came back to the country.

He said “:The Academic Staff of Polytechnic (ASUP) is neither on strike nor in rebellion. Their communique of July 6th 2025, raised safety concerns, not mutiny. They expressed readiness to resume classes immediately once guaranteed security coverage to prevent further physical confrontations like those unleashed by NASU thugs in the past.

“We call and humbly address the stool of Ekowe and the indigenes of Ekowe community that this polytechnic is your pride, your legacy, your covenant with posterity. To allow it to collapse is to betray not only the management or the government that established it, but your own unborn children.”

The students leader insisted that students must return to school on the said date, the Governing Council’s Investigative Panel should complete their job without sweeping under the carpet, issues raised by the rector.