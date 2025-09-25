‘Naming me your GOAT singer is monumental’, Saheed Osupa hails Burna Boy’s tribute

By Emmanuel Okogba

Veteran Fuji singer, Saheed Osupa has described Burna Boy’s public tribute to him as his “GOAT singer” on a global stage as a monumental honour that celebrates the enduring soul of Fuji music and its influence across generations.

He noted that the recognition not only uplifts his personal journey but also shines a bright light on Nigeria’s cultural heritage, bridging traditional sounds with modern global music.

Burna Boy had during the GOAT Talk conversation with retired tennis star, Roger Federer said he prefers the Fuji music genre, specifically naming Saheed Osupa as his ‘GOAT singer’.

Expressing gratitude to the Afropop superstar, Osupa wrote: “Burna Boy’s heartfelt tribute, naming me as his GOAT singer on a global stage, is a monumental moment that celebrates the soul of Fuji music and its timeless influence.

“This honour, not only, uplifts my journey, but also, shines a brilliant light on our rich cultural heritage, bridging generations and genres worldwide.

“I am profoundly grateful for this powerful acknowledgment from a true Afropop titan, the African Giant himself, of whom I am also a great fan. Together, we are redefining African music legacy and inspiring the world with authentic, vibrant sounds.

“To Oluwa Burna and every music lover embracing our story – thank you for believing in the magic of Fuji. Thank you for believing in Africa’s ingenious creativity.

“I look forward to attending one of your upcoming concerts to appreciate your God-given talents and reciprocate your genuine love and affection. Keep prospering my beloved Burna boy.

“The journey continues, stronger and more radiant than ever!”