Afrobeats Power Rankings: Burna Boy leads August chart

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Afrobeats scene remains one of the most dynamic music movements in the world, with artistes shaping global pop culture, selling out arenas, and pushing sonic boundaries.

In July, Molly, Burna Boy, BNXN, Tyla, Wizkid, Shallipopi, Asake, Ayra Starr, Rema and Odeal made the too ten African power ranking. Surprisingly, Ghanaian songstress Molly topped the chart ahead of Burna Boy. Davido didn’t even make the cut, according to the list release my Notjustok. But for the month of August, the Nigerian top three powerhouses, namely; Burna Boy, Wizkid and Davido are back on the spots they have shared for so long.

The ten artistes that stood out are on the basis of their streaming numbers, international presence, new releases, and cultural impact, as per Notjustok.

1. Burna Boy

Why He’s #1: Simply put, Burna Boy is operating on a different plane. Following the monumental success of his “I Told Them…” album rollout, August saw him cement his status as a global headline act. His sold-out stadium show at London’s 80,000-capacity London Stadium was not just a concert; it was a cultural moment, a testament to his artistic vision and immense pulling power. With tracks like “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” still dominating airwaves, Burna Boy is the undisputed king of the hill, blending Afro-fusion with an undeniable superstar aura that is unmatched this month.

2. Wizkid

Why He’s #2: The “Big Wiz” effect is a constant. While he may not have dropped a full project recently, Wizkid’s influence is perpetual. His ongoing tour continues to sell out arenas across the globe, and any snippet or rumor of new music sends his fanbase, the “Wizkid FC,” into a frenzy. His cultural capital is so immense that he remains a dominant force even between albums. In August, his presence was felt through his iconic status and the evergreen performance of his vast catalog, keeping him firmly in the top tier.

3. Davido

Why He’s #3: The 001 is riding an incredible wave of success from his Grammy-nominated “Timeless” album. August saw Davido continuing his victorious world tour, bringing his high-energy performance to adoring fans. Tracks like “Unavailable” and “FEEL” remain staples, proving the album’s longevity. While his peers are making stadium moves, Davido’s consistent chart presence and the unwavering loyalty of his “30BG” fanbase ensure he remains a pillar of the genre’s top echelon.

4. Asake

Why He’s #4: Asake is the definition of momentum. The “Work of Art” album has solidified him as a hit-making machine. In August, his anthems like “Lonely At The Top” and “Amapiano” were inescapable. His unique fusion of Fuji-inflected rhythms with street-pop sensibilities continues to captivate audiences. Asake’s ability to consistently deliver crowd-pleasing bangers, both on record and in his electrifying live shows, makes him the most powerful force from the “new cat” generation this month.

5. Rema

Why He’s #5: The “Rave Lord” is still enjoying the stratospheric success of “Calm Down,” a song that has become a genuine global phenomenon. Its continued presence on international charts in August ensures Rema’s name is synonymous with Afrobeats’ crossover appeal. While all eyes are on what he does next, the residual impact of his record-breaking year keeps his power level exceptionally high, making him one of the most recognizable Nigerian artists on the planet.

6. BNXN

Why He’s #6: Formerly known as Buju, BNXN has masterfully carved out a niche as the genre’s premier “emo-Afrobeats” sensation and collaboration king. August saw him continuing to reap the benefits of his hit-filled catalog and featured verses. His distinctive vocal tone and melodic prowess are in high demand, and his solo tracks like “Pray” confirm his ability to hold his own. He is the artist other artists call for a guaranteed hit, giving him significant influence.

7. Tyla

Why She’s #7: The South African sensation has broken through in a monumental way. While not strictly Afrobeats (her sound is rooted in Popiano and Amapiano), her global impact is undeniable and she’s impossible to ignore. Her viral hit “Water” continued to gain traction in August, captivating audiences with its unique sound and dance challenge. Tyla represents the exciting and expanding scope of the African sound, making her a powerful new voice on the scene.

8. Ayra Starr

Why She’s #8: Ayra Starr is having a stellar year, and August was no different. Her debut album “19 & Dangerous” continues to prove its staying power, but it’s the global smash “Rush” that has become an anthem. Her recent BET Award win and consistent streaming numbers show an artist on a sharp upward trajectory. She brings a fresh, confident energy to the scene, establishing herself as the leading lady of her generation.

9. Omah Lay

Why He’s #9: The “Boy Alone” has a unique gift for crafting deeply personal and infectious melodies. While he’s been slightly less ubiquitous than some peers this month, the critical and commercial success of his album continues to resonate. Songs like “soso” have a dedicated and growing fanbase. Omah Lay’s strength lies in his artistic depth and his ability to connect on an emotional level, ensuring his place among the top talents.

10. Fave

Why She’s #10: (Note: Assuming “Fola” in the list refers to the talented singer Fave, who has a song titled “Baby Riddim”). Fave represents the vibrant underground and street-pop scene. Her raw talent and hit singles like “Baby Riddim” have earned her a cult following and co-signs from bigger artists. In August, her influence is felt as one of the most exciting new voices, bubbling just under the mainstream surface. She is an artist to watch, embodying the future sound of the genre.

The Final Word: August confirmed that Afrobeats is a multi-layered universe. It’s a genre where global titans like Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido share the stage with a fearless and incredibly talented new class. The power isn’t just about who has the biggest hit right now; it’s about influence, momentum, live performance power, and cultural impact. This list captures the artists who mastered that equation in August.