Burna Boy crowns Saheed Osupa one of his “GOAT” singers

By Ayo Onikoyi

In a cultural moment that is already sparking conversations across social media, Afrobeats megastar Burna Boy has once again paid homage to his deepest musical roots — and this time, the spotlight shines brightly on Fuji legend Saheed Osupa.

During his appearance on Complex’s “GOAT Talk” alongside tennis icon Roger Federer, Burna Boy was tasked with naming his Greatest of All Time (GOAT) singers. Without hesitation, he revealed that many of his GOAT singers are Fuji artistes, specifically singling out Saheed Osupa as one of the greats.

For Saheed Osupa, a figure long celebrated for his lyrical depth, storytelling mastery, and unmatched command of Fuji music, this recognition is more than just a name-drop — it’s a global nod. Coming from Burna Boy, who himself is widely regarded as one of Africa’s biggest musical exports, the moment places Osupa’s artistry on an international stage, reaffirming his influence on the soundscape that continues to inspire a new generation of stars.

What makes this even more striking is the platform: Complex’s “GOAT Talk”, a flagship cultural show where celebrities and icons debate their all-time greats, be it in sports, music, sneakers, or beyond. Sharing the table with a global legend like Roger Federer, Burna Boy could have chosen mainstream names easily recognized worldwide. Instead, he stayed true to his cultural foundation by proudly highlighting Fuji music and placing Saheed Osupa in the conversation of greatness.

This is not just Burna Boy’s personal taste on display — it’s a powerful reminder of how Fuji music continues to shape Nigeria’s musical identity, even as Afrobeats dominates the global charts. For Osupa, whose decades-long career has made him a household name, this is renewed validation of his artistry, legacy, and continued relevance.

With Burna Boy’s shoutout now echoing across international platforms, Fuji’s enduring resonance has been given another global push. And right at the heart of that recognition stands Saheed Osupa — The King of Fuji Music — reaffirmed as a GOAT by none other than the African Giant himself.