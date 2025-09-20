Mighty George makes history with Guinness World Record feat

By Juliet Ebirim

George Iniabasi Essien, popularly known as Mighty George, has etched his name in history as the Guinness World Record holder for the Longest Radio Talkshow Marathon. The veteran broadcaster achieved the feat after going live for 105 hours non-stop on Comfort FM, Uyo, shattering the previous 88-hour record set by Japan’s Taishi Masuoka in 2017.

From April 27 to May 1, 2025, George who serves as Head of Programmes at Comfort FM, kept listeners engaged with inspiring conversations, interviews and stories. Over 100 guests, including Governor Umo Bassey Eno, Pastor Abel Damina, commissioners, sports figures and entertainers, joined him on air. Topics spanned politics, mental health, youth empowerment, governance, and sports, making the marathon as impactful as it was historic.

For George, the record attempt was a celebration of 20 years on radio and a chance to put Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria on the global broadcasting map. “I felt indescribable joy and fulfillment when I broke the record,” he said. “This is the first individual Guinness World Record from Akwa Ibom and the first Nigerian record in broadcasting.”

At 43, Mighty George is no stranger to accolades. A two-time Nigerian Sports Journalist of the Year, current NBC Presenter of the Year (Radio), voice actor, compere and stadium announcer for Nigeria’s national teams, he has built a career defined by passion and resilience.

“This achievement is not just mine,” he said. “It’s proof that with love for your craft, faith and perseverance, anything is possible. I hope it inspires young broadcasters and creatives to aim for greatness.”