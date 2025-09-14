Melissa Jefferson-Wooden wins women’s 100 metres world title

US’ athlete Melissa Jefferson-Wooden celebrates with her country’s flag after winning the women’s 100m final during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on September 14, 2025. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP)

Melissa Jefferson Wooden produced a stunning performance to win the women’s 100 metres world title on Sunday.

The 24-year-old American timed 10.61sec in a new championship record, the joint third-fastest time in history.

Jamaican youngster Tina Clayton took silver in 10.76sec with Olympic champion Julien Alfred third in 10.84sec.

There was to be no medal farewell, at least in the individual event, for five-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

The 38-year-old Jamaican legend — her hair dyed in the national flag colours on her last appearance in a major individual final — found her legs just could not keep up with the younger rivals and she finished an honourable sixth.

Jefferson-Wooden had finished a distant third behind Alfred in last year’s Olympic final, the St Lucia star making a great start to power away.

This time round it was the reverse, as starting next to each other it was Jefferson-Wooden who burst from the blocks, Alfred rather leaden-footed.

Instead it was two-time under-20 world champion Clayton, whose twin sister Tia had better form on the circuit but flopped in the national trials, who challenged Jefferson-Wooden.

However, the American was brooking no argument as she eyed her moment to grab the spotlight which she duly did.

Alfred came back a bit and gained some consolation in taking the bronze although she was nothing like the runner who had looked sublime in the semi-finals earlier on Sunday.

Jefferson-Wooden and Clayton celebrated but Alfred looked disgusted and wandered disconsolately to the changing rooms, the Saint Lucia flag draped over her slumped shoulders.

As for defending champion Sha’Carri Richardson there was to be no happy ending after she sneaked into the final as one of the two fastest losers.

The 25-year-old American was never in the hunt and finished fifth.