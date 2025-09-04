Legendary Italian designer Giorgio Armani dies at 91

Italian fashion legend Giorgio Armani, whose name became synonymous with elegance and timeless style, has died at the age of 91.

Armani transformed men’s and women’s suits for modern audiences and expanded his empire into beauty, fragrance, music, sport, and luxury hotels.

His company generates more than £2bn annually.

In a statement, his brand said Armani “worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections and the many ongoing future projects.”

It added he was “indefatigable to the end” and “driven by relentless curiosity and a deep attention to the present and to people.”

Armani pioneered red carpet fashion, dressed Hollywood stars including Zendaya, Cate Blanchett and Julia Roberts, and designed costumes for films such as American Gigolo and The Wolf of Wall Street.

He was also the first designer to ban underweight models from the runway after the 2006 death of model Ana Carolina Reston.

Fashion critic Alexander Fury wrote: “He put women into a uniform of suits just as radical as Chanel’s… By contrast, he relaxed menswear, deconstructing traditional tailoring in a manner that has affected how just about every suit in the world is made.”

Even in his final years, Armani remained active, presenting collections and, in March 2025, declaring he “wanted to imagine new harmony” through fashion.

Tributes have poured in, with Vogue’s Laura Ingham describing him as a “true gentleman” and “titan of the industry.”

She said: “If you don’t know anything about fashion, you’ll still know Giorgio Armani… his legacy is woven not only into fashions past and present but will continue to shape its future for generations to come.”

Born in 1934, Armani first studied medicine before moving into fashion in the 1960s and launching his label in 1975 with his late partner Sergio Galeotti. Beyond fashion, he supported Inter Milan and owned basketball club Olimpia Milano.

He was honored with the French Legion of Honour and Italy’s Order of Merit for Labour during his lifetime.

Vanguard News