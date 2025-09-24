The Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development has intensified public engagement to increase compliance with building planning permit regulations to achieve its target of 40,000 approvals annually.

Dr Olumide Oluyinka, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, disclosed this at a news conference in Alausa on Wednesday.

The theme of the engagement is: “Planning Permit: A Rebirth” will hold Sept. 26″.

The commissioner said the exercise is part of a week-long stakeholders’ engagement designed to raise public awareness on the importance of obtaining planning permits before commencing any form of development.

Oluyinka disclosed that the ministry processed about 18,000 planning permit applications in 2024 but needed to double the figure to match the state’s development goals.

“Our assessment shows that Lagos should be issuing between 40,000 and 45,000 planning permits annually.

“We are far below this mark, which is why we have chosen to go back to the grassroots to sensitise the public and key stakeholders,” he said.

He likened a planning permit to a birth certificate for buildings, explaining that it conferred legal recognition on any development and provided government with reliable data for fiscal and infrastructural planning.

“Just as every child receives a birth certificate, every building in Lagos must have a planning permit.

“Without it, the structure is not recognised by law, and compensation cannot be paid if government needs the land for infrastructure projects,” the commissioner said.

Oluyinka outlined the simplified process of obtaining planning permits, noting that the state had 57 district offices where residents could submit applications without using intermediaries.

He stressed that applicants must show proof of land ownership and up-to-date tax clearance before approval could be granted.

“Once your drawings and documents are complete, you receive a registration number immediately, and all things being equal, you get your approval within 10 working days,” Oluyinka said.

He warned against erecting buildings without approval, saying that such structures risked heavy penalties and demolition.

“You cannot drive a car without a licence. In the same way, no building should be erected in Lagos without a planning permit. We will know and we will act,” he said.

According to him, the ongoing stakeholders’ week includes debates and interactive sessions with school children, professional town planners, architects, engineers, surveyors, estate developers and market leaders, aimed at creating a culture of voluntary compliance.

Oluyinka added that the state government is also collaborating with federal tax authorities to streamline requirements and encourage compliance among prospective developers.

“Majority of people applying for planning permits are not tax-compliant. Under the new reforms, you must show evidence of tax payment before your application is processed,” he said.

The commissioner urged residents to view the permit process as an investment in safety and legality rather than a burden, noting that it also enhanced the value and bankability of property.

“If you present a property document without a planning permit to a bank or embassy, it is invalid. The permit protects you, your family and your investment,” he said.

He reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to transparent and efficient service delivery, adding that the government would continue to engage stakeholders to address bottlenecks and improve turnaround time.