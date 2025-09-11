Ladies don’t really go to gyms for workout – Terry Apala

Terry Apala

By Patrick Igwe

Afrofusion artiste Terry Apala has sparked heated conversations online following his bold claims about women and their reasons for going to the gym.

Speaking recently on the Echoo Room podcast, the singer alleged that most women who frequent gyms are not there primarily for fitness.

“I feel like our girls of nowadays are just going there to enjoy the whole vibe,” he said.

This comes after his August post on X where he warned men not to allow their wives to register at any gym, saying, “I will not allow my partner to go to the gym.”

Doubling down during the interview, he claimed that content creation and socialising — not fitness — are the main reasons many women show up at gyms.

“They’re just vibing, they’re not there to actually work out. If they really want to work out, they won’t be focused on doing videos. While a minority of women are there to work out, the majority treat the gym as a social arena,” he said.

Terry Apala also suggested that men are not entirely innocent either, alleging that some go to gyms with the sole aim of wooing women.

Drawing from his personal experience as a member of top gyms, including iFitness, he said:

“If you have the money, put your girl inside your house, buy the tools, let them gym. But because bro, at the end of the day, no matter what, your babe is talking romantically with one of all those guys in the gym or the gym instructor.”