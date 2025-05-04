Having Terry Apala on ‘Big Energy’ makes the song relatable – ESHIN Teeblinks

By Ayo Onikoyi

Oloruntobi Olushola, also known as ESHIN Teeblinks, has teamed up with the renowned Terry Apala for the highly anticipated remix of his hit song “Big Energy.” The collaboration represents a significant leap in Teeblinks’ music career, as it blends his distinctive sound with the Afrobeat influences that Apala is known for. This remix has already begun to make waves across both African and UK music scenes.

For ESHIN, working with Terry Apala has been an experience that has not only broadened his musical horizons but also expanded his reach. He expressed his gratitude for the collaboration, saying, “First of all, I will say a big thank you to Terry Apala for jumping on that track. Apala is a strong genre that represents my Yoruba people from Nigeria, and Terry is one of the new-generation artistes propagating it internationally. Having him on ‘Big Energy’ makes the song relatable to people in Africa and even here in the United Kingdom.”

The song has already gained significant traction, making its mark on Afrobeat charts and becoming a favorite among DJs. Teeblinks shared, “It’s gaining massive attention as it’s making waves in Afrobeat charts, and DJs have it in their mix over here. They love to slam it at will. Watch out, it’s going to be an anthem soon. Career-wise, other international artistes are taking me seriously now, and I have another big collaboration coming up soon, so anticipate!”

Looking ahead, Teeblinks is also gearing up for the release of his debut album The Best of Me. The project is deeply personal, inspired by themes of pain, rejection, struggle, love, and his unshakable faith. Teeblinks revealed, “The Best of Me is a project I’ve been working on for years. It’s a case of if you can conceive it and believe it, you will receive it. It’s a dream come true for me. The album documents my personal journey—pain, rejection, struggle, love, my walk with God, and an unstoppable mindset. I believe it will inspire people and impact their lives positively.”

He also shared how this album differs from his past work, noting, “It’s fulfilling to share my story in songs that people can relate to, vibe with, and even get inspired by. The Best of Me truly reflects all of me.”