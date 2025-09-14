Kwara South APC leaders back Tinubu for second term, declare interest in governorship seat

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Prominent leaders from Kwara South in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)have endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second-term in office, noting that his administration has done incredibly well for the district with plum federal appointments and has also turned Nigeria at large around.

Speaking at the Kwara South Leaders’ Roundtable in Oro, Irepodun Local Government, on Sunday, they also declared interest in the governorship seat of the state, saying that it’s their inalienable right to vie for it.

Recall that,elders of APC across the three Senatorial districts under the aegis of APC Elders Caucus have declared that they have resolved to zone the gubernatorial seat to Kwara North.

Consequently, they urged anyone from Kwara south Senatorial Zone with interest to indicate and express his/her fundamental right.

Speaking on Tinubu’s second term bid, Deputy Senate Leader, Oyelola Ashiru, said the recognition and appointments secured by indigenes of the district under Tinubu’s government are clear signs that Kwara South had found its place at the federal level.

“There will be a new Kwara South. You will be inspired, you will be taught a new lesson, and you will see the changes yourself. If President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not making Nigeria a great nation, I will not remain in APC,” Ashiru declared.

He maintained that the endorsement was not about politics but about progress, stressing that the President had opened doors of development for Kwara South.

“We are saying this because we want Nigeria to be great. The President has recognized us and has done so much for us. The best thing any leader can stand on is the interest of his people,” he added.

Ashiru, while praising Governor AbdulRazaq’s many achievements, however declared: “If anyone from Kwara South declares interest in the governorship, I will be the first to support such aspirant, regardless of the local government.”

Ashiru further noted that the excellent achievements of Gov AbdulRazaq in ilorin could indeed be replicated in Kwara south if a member of the district becomes the next governor.

He said:”Our governor has done very well across the three Senatorial districts,but if someone from our district becomes the next governor,many of our age-long challenges like Ijagbo/Erinle roads and other poor links roads to Kogi and Ekiti states among would be easily done.If you visit ilorin today, you’ll understand what I’m talking about.So I will support anyone from Kwara south than anywhere else to be the next governor.”

Senator Ashiru also called on Governor AbdulRazaq after his exit in 2027 to continue to provide leadership for the state wherever he is.

Other speakers called for unity as the foundation for development.

The Executive Secretary of the National Institute of Cultural Orientation,and Convener of the program Otunba Abiodun Ajiboye, also urged leaders to close ranks, describing unity as the only path to sustainable progress.

He said: “Kwara South desires a platform for unity. Only when we are united can we think of development. We must also appreciate Governor AbdulRazaq for the wonderful job he is doing.”

While delivering the goodwill message of Chief Bisi Akande,he said the elder statesman urged the political leaders to continue to be united stressing that, that is the only condition for him to continue to support them.

Former APC Chairman in Kwara State, Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa (BOB) in his remark aligned with the collective endorsement, saying the district’s leaders had spoken with one voice.

“Genuine, dedicated, courageous, progressive, and forward-looking people of Kwara South have gathered here to endorse President Tinubu for a second term in office, given his track record,” he said.

“I align with the views of the speakers here that every Kwara indigene who wishes to contest for the governorship seat should be free to do so without any hindrance,” he urged.

In his lead speech, Chief Abiodun Dada urged that political harmony must remain the priority, saying: “Our elders say one tree cannot make a forest. In the same way, no single town or group can build the future of Kwara South alone. Unity is the very heartbeat of development.”

Dada recalled that Kwara South had never enjoyed political relevance before President Tinubu’s government, referring to the appointments of the Deputy Senate Leader, the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, and the Group Managing Director of NNPCL as proof of Tinubu’s all inclusive administration among others.

He asked: “have we enjoyed political patronage like this before?

“The answer is no. This is a clear indication that Kwara South has a greater future in this dispensation,” he said.

The roundtable ended with a call for stakeholders to work together ahead of 2027, with participants emphasizing that Kwara South is blessed with capable leaders ready to take on greater responsibilities at both state and national levels