Keep your PVCs safe, ready — Zamfara APC tells members

Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara, has called on party members in the state to keep their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) safe and ready for the 2027 General Elections.

Danfulani made the call in Gusau on Saturday while addressing a mammoth crowd of APC members and supporters from Anka Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during the event, over 20 political groups, comprising youths and women under the ‘Ahmad Sharu-Anka Political Network’, expressed their solidarity with the state APC leadership.

Danfulani, who was represented at the occasion by the state APC Publicity Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris, described the gathering as a great hope of APC’s victory in the 2027 General Elections.

He stated that every Nigerian had the constitutional right to vote during elections.

“We must get our PVCs ready, as we all know that you cannot be an eligible voter without a PVC.

“I believe every APC member here should have a PVC.

“The APC remains a strong political party in the state,” Danfulani said.

He added that the party leadership was highly appreciative of the recent achievements of unity in the state chapter of the APC.

“I believe with the recent achievements in the party, we have the confidence of regaining Zamfara for the APC.

“I am encouraging every one of you here to keep their PVC safe and ready before the election.

“For those with some challenges regarding your PVCs, you should contact the INEC offices to clear it.

“In case of those among you who don’t have the PVCs or those with expired PVCs, let them go and renew them.

“We are aware that the Continuous Voters Registration is ongoing. I therefore urge you to visit INEC offices to register and collect your PVCs.

“When you collect them, please keep them in a safe condition because they are your weapons during election day,” he added.

Danfulani urged party members in the state to maintain unity and consistently work towards the party’s progress.

He commended Ahmad Sharu-Anka for his loyalty and confidence in the party’s leadership.

Earlier, Sharu-Anka, the former Commissioner of Works in the state, who led the delegation, declared his total support for the APC leadership in the state.

He promised continued support to the great party leaders in the state, including Sen. Abdul’aziz Yari and the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle.

