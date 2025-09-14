Katsina–Sabuwa Road project stalled by insecurity, says Governor

Gov Umaru Dikko Radda

By Ogalah Ibrahim

KATSINA — Governor Dikko Umaru Radda has said that insecurity has delayed the commencement of the ₦18.9 billion Katsina–Sabuwa road project.

The 27-kilometre road is designed to link Sabuwa town with Tashar Bawa Station and connect 13 rural communities.

Radda told community leaders in Sabuwa that the state government had already released ₦7.5 billion — about 40 percent of the project cost — to mobilise contractors, but security challenges in the area had prevented work from beginning.

According to the governor, ongoing dialogue with armed groups could help restore stability and allow the project to move forward.

“Once stability is restored, the contractor will confidently mobilise to site to ensure smooth execution and timely delivery,” he said.

During the meeting, Engineer Tasiu Abubakar commended the government for appointing indigenes into public service and approving development projects in Sabuwa. He also called for the revival of a federal agricultural park in the area to boost food production and job creation.

Hon. Danjuma Ibrahim, member representing Sabuwa in the State Assembly, said some groups had indicated interest in peace talks with residents. He noted that the Ministry for Internal Security was working on a framework to support the process.

Sabuwa local government chairman, Sagir Tanimu, said funds released by the state had already enabled small-scale projects that revived economic activities and created jobs.

The Sabuwa delegation pledged its cooperation towards peace and development in the area.