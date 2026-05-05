From Dust to Harvest: Katsina’s Quiet Revolution, by Dakuku Peterside

Dakuku Peterside

Can Nigeria’s states anchor development, or are they merely administrative units waiting each month for federal allocations? This question is now urgent. Citizens no longer judge government by constitutional theory but by practical outcomes: food on the table, roads to farms, safety in communities, jobs for young people, and hope in places long abandoned by policy. In this regard, Katsina State under Governor Dikko Umaru Radda offers a compelling example. Here, agriculture has become the centrepiece of sub-national renewal.

Katsina is not an easy state to govern. It sits within a region marked by insecurity, rural poverty, climate stress, unemployment and educational disadvantage. For many communities, agriculture is not merely an economic activity; it is life itself. When farms are unsafe, families go hungry. When inputs are captured by middlemen, farmers remain poor. When irrigation fails, harvests shrink. When young people see no dignity in farming, rural economies decline, and insecurity finds new recruits. Any serious development agenda in Katsina must therefore begin with the land. This is where Governor Radda’s Building Your Future agenda becomes important. It recognises that the future cannot be built in abstraction. It must be planted, irrigated, mechanised, and harvested. In Katsina, agriculture is not treated as seasonal charity or political tokenism. Instead, it is now a strategic platform for food security, employment, rural prosperity, and social stability.

The administration began sensibly: not with noise, but with diagnosis. From 2023, it undertook baseline reviews across all 34 local government areas, assessed irrigation schemes in Katsina, Daura and Funtua zones, examined dams in places such as Bakori, Daberam and Sagawa, and engaged farmers’ associations to understand the real obstacles confronting production. This matters because many Nigerian agricultural programmes fail at conception. They are designed in offices far from the farms they claim to serve. Katsina’s approach suggests a more grounded logic: first, understand the farmer, the soil, the water, the market and the local risks; then intervene. A major reform was the redesign of input distribution to reduce the influence of corrupt middlemen. This is one of the quiet revolutions Nigeria urgently needs. Across the country, fertiliser, improved seeds, herbicides, and other inputs often disappear into patronage networks before reaching actual farmers. By digitally registering farmers and tracking beneficiaries, Katsina is trying to shift agricultural support from political allocation to productive use. If sustained with transparency and independent monitoring, this could become one of the most consequential reforms in the state’s rural economy.

The scale of implementation has also been significant. Farmers have received power tillers, tractors, solar pumps, improved seeds, fertiliser, herbicides, and pesticides. These are not cosmetic gestures. Mechanisation addresses the drudgery that keeps productivity low. Solar pumps reduce dependence on unreliable energy and expensive fuel. Improved seeds and agrochemicals raise yields. Fertiliser access, if fairly distributed, can decide whether a farming season is a breakthrough or another cycle of struggle. Even more important is the administration’s push for irrigation. Katsina’s agricultural future cannot depend only on rainfall, especially in an era of climate uncertainty. Investments in tube wells, dredgers, dam rehabilitation, and dry-season farming deepen understanding of agricultural resilience. The reported success in dry-season wheat farming is particularly symbolic. It shows what can happen when water, inputs, planning and farmer mobilisation are brought together. For a state vulnerable to food pressure and insecurity, dry-season agriculture is not just an economic strategy; it is a security strategy.

Radda’s agricultural programme also speaks to youth employment. Nigeria cannot afford a future in which millions of young people see farming as backward, unrewarding or abandoned to the poor. Katsina’s youth agribusiness training, with start-up support for participants, aims to change that perception. The logic is sound: agriculture must move from subsistence to enterprise. Young people must be drawn into production, processing, logistics, technology, storage, marketing and equipment services. A tractor operator, irrigation technician, agro-processor, seed entrepreneur or digital market agent is as much part of the agricultural economy as the farmer in the field.

The revival of Songhai Farm in Dutsin-Ma, mechanisation centres, women-focused programmes, agro-processing initiatives, and the KASPA digital platform all point to a new direction. Katsina is building an agricultural value chain, not just distributing farm inputs. This distinction is crucial. The future of agriculture lies not only in producing more but also in losing less, processing better, reaching markets faster, and ensuring that farmers gain more value from their labour. The 2026 consolidation phase, including fertiliser distribution through wards and polling units, points to an ambition to take government support closer to ordinary farmers. That proximity is one of the greatest advantages of sub-national government. Abuja can announce national programmes, but states know the wards, roads, farms, dams, cooperatives, and communities. When used wisely, this closeness allows the government to solve problems with precision. When abused, it becomes another channel for patronage. Katsina’s challenge is to ensure that its agricultural reforms remain transparent, data-driven and farmer-centred.

The wider lesson is clear. Sub-national development in Nigeria will not be achieved through slogans or ceremonial projects. It will come when states identify their strongest economic foundations and invest in them with discipline. For Katsina, agriculture is the foundation. It connects security, employment, food prices, rural incomes, youth empowerment, women’s livelihoods, climate adaptation and social peace.

Governor Radda’s agricultural agenda is still a work in progress. Its final value will depend on sustainability, maintenance, transparency, and measurable outcomes. But its direction matters. It rejects fatalism. It insists that poverty is not destiny, that rural communities are not doomed to neglect, and that food security can be deliberately built. If Katsina succeeds, its lesson to Nigeria will be profound. Renewal of the federation may begin not in grand speeches from the centre but in the states, where people return to the basics: land, water, labour, technology, markets, and honest governance. In Katsina, the seed of that possibility is already being planted.