Journalists trained on conflict-sensitive reporting in Kaduna

Kaduna—The PEACECORE project, funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and implemented by GIZ, has commenced a three-day capacity-building workshop for journalists in Kaduna to promote conflict-sensitive reporting and peacebuilding.

Declaring the training open, Myriam Wedraogo, Head of PEACECORE II, said the initiative aims to equip journalists, broadcasters, and storytellers with the skills to counter hate speech, combat misinformation, and advance peace narratives.

She emphasized the crucial role of the media in shaping perceptions and bridging divides, urging participants to embrace responsible storytelling as a tool for unity and reconciliation.

The PEACECORE project operates in Plateau, Kaduna, and Taraba States, targeting vulnerable groups including women, youth, children, farmers, herders, internally displaced persons, and people with disabilities.

Since its inception, the project has recorded notable achievements:

Resolution of 81 natural resource conflicts.

Training of 60 mediators and 60 peace committee members.

Capacity-building for 7,675 farmers and herders—52% of them women.

Provision of mental health and psychosocial support to conflict-affected children.

In its second phase, PEACECORE has expanded interventions by:

Training 300 youths in peacebuilding.

Supporting 2,160 individuals with hygiene promotion.

Extending psychosocial support to 112 children.

Providing 784 people with cash assistance for business startups.

Organizers said the Kaduna training is designed to strengthen the media’s capacity to foster inclusivity, amplify peace messages, and help consolidate Nigeria’s fragile peace.

With PEACECORE, GIZ continues to demonstrate the value of German cooperation in advancing peace and development in Nigeria.