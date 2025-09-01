Isak ready for Liverpool switch on Premier League deadline day

Alexander Isak was on the brink of a British-record £125 million ($169 million) move to Liverpool from Newcastle on Monday on a frantic final day of the Premier League transfer window.

The Sweden striker is understood to have arrived at Liverpool’s training ground on Monday as a protracted saga neared its end.

With the Premier League window due to shut at 1800 GMT, there were a number of big deals yet to be done as clubs scramble to strengthen.

Sky Sports reported that Newcastle had agreed a deal to sign Brentford forward Yoane Wissa, while Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was set for a move to Manchester City after being told he was surplus to requirements at Paris Saint-Germain.

Struggling Manchester United were understood to have agreed a deal to sign Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp for an initial 21 million euros (£18 million, $24.6 million) as they seek to address their goalkeeping problems.

But most eyes will be on the expected finalising of Isak’s move to Liverpool.

The 25-year-old has made clear his desire to leave Newcastle even though he has three years remaining on his contract.

The Anfield club had a £110 million offer for the forward rejected last month and since then he has not trained with or played for Newcastle.

Isak is set to become Liverpool’s eighth first-team signing of the summer window, and his purchase marks the second time that they have broken their own transfer record following the capture of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for an initial fee of £100 million.

Arne Slot’s side, who beat Arsenal 1-0 on Sunday to maintain their perfect Premier League record this season, are also reported to have agreed a £35 million deal to sign Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi.

Once the Isak and Guehi deals are completed, Liverpool’s summer spending will reach an eye-watering figure of around £450 million, although there have also been significant departures including Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Newcastle last week signed German international striker Nick Woltemade for a club-record fee reported to be worth up to £69 million.

That paved the way for the potential departure of Isak, who scored 27 goals for Eddie Howe’s team in all competitions last season.

The Magpies will have further strengthened their attack with the arrival of Wissa, who on Sunday urged Brentford to “keep their word” and allow him to leave.

Now it appears that the DR Congo forward, who scored 19 Premier League goals last season, has his wish, giving Saudi-owned Newcastle extra firepower as they prepare for their Champions League campaign.

– Donnarumma to City? –

Donnarumma, who won the Champions League with PSG in May, is poised for a move to City, with the Premier League club understood to have agreed a fee of around 35 million euros.

Ederson, City’s long-serving Brazilian goalkeeper, is understood to be on the radar of Turkish side Fenerbahce.

Man United have endured poor starts to the season from goalkeepers Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir.

The club had been linked with Argentina stopper Emiliano Martinez, who was not included in Aston Villa’s matchday squad for their 3-0 defeat at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

But the 20-time Premier League champions appear to have opted for the potential of Lammens over the experience of the World Cup-winning Martinez.

United are also understood to have agreed to sell Brazil winger Antony to Real Betis.

Villa were reported to have agreed a loan deal for United winger Jadon Sancho and have also signed former Old Trafford defender Victor Lindelof on a free transfer.

Sancho has flopped since making a £73 million move to United from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 and spent last season at Chelsea on loan.

Villa are also expected to tie up a loan deal for Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott.

Chelsea signed Brighton winger Facundo Buonanotte on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Leicester, scoring five goals in 31 Premier League appearances.

Tottenham have reportedly agreed a season-long loan deal to sign PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani.

Vanguard News