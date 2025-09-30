Insecurity: Ododo orders closure of unauthorised trailer parks in Kogi

Governor Ahmed Ododo of Kogi State

Gov. Ahmed Ododo of Kogi has directed the closure of unauthorised trailer parks at Zariagi in Lokoja and Osara in Adavi Local Government Areas of the state, for the next month.

Ododo, who gave the directive at an event on Tuesday in Lokoja, said the directive became imperative in view of security threats emanating from the areas.

He said that intelligence reports indicated that the parks were being used as hideouts by criminals posing as truck drivers, adding that the importance of the well-being and security of residents of the state could not be overemphasised.

He therefore granted a one-month grace period for trailer operators in the park after which they were expected to vacate from there and all unauthorised areas, especially during restricted hours.

The governor also directed security agencies to fully enforce the order to prevent criminals from finding a safe haven as well as enhance security operations in the state.

“Together, we will building a Kogi where good health is a right, not a privilege; where security is guaranteed, and where every resident has a fair chance to live, work, and prosper,” Ododo said.

(NAN)