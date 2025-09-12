Insecurity: Man O’ War Commander calls for collective effort in securing schools

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The National Commander of Man O’ War in Nigeria, Prince Adedamola Gbenga Emmanuel, has called for more collective effort in securing Nigeria’s schools.

He urged Nigerians to view security as a collective responsibility, stressing that citizens must work hand-in-hand with government and security agencies to ensure the safety of communities.

He said they had identified a gap in the security architecture which is the security of schools and they had taken up the challenge to fill up this gap.

Speaking during an event held in Abuja to mark his 45th birthday, Prince Emmanuel commended the Federal Government and security agencies for their efforts in addressing insecurity, while noting that more needed to be done at the grassroots and community levels.

Prince Emmanuel, who is also the Founder of the Centre for Peace and Community Repositioning, highlighted the role Man O’ War is playing in bridging security gaps.

He particularly pointed to the vulnerability of schools, saying the organisation has taken up the challenge through its Safe School Initiative.

“It is sad to note the level of insecurity in the country. Though not only in Nigeria. Security all over the world. The Nigerian Government also is trying its best to ensure there is security for all. Kudos to our security agencies too, the Nigerian Police, the Military and every other security agency. They are trying their best. I think what we just need at this time is for citizens to see reasons why we have to take the issue of security as a matter that concerns all of us.

“For us in the Man O’ War we have been able to identify a gap and that gap we have identified in the security architecture is the security of schools and we have taken up that challenge to see how we can provide security for our schools through our Safe Schools Initiative and we have been discussing with the government of the day to ensure that Man O’ War is integrated into this project and see how we can provide security for schools in the country and equally assist in intelligence gathering,” he said.

Reflecting on his personal journey at 45, the National Commander described the milestone as both joyous and bittersweet, noting the absence of his late parents. “The journey of 45 years has not been easy. It has been rough, but I thank God for today. I also want to appreciate everyone who has walked with me and made the journey easier,” he said.

Prince Emmanuel expressed gratitude to colleagues, friends, and associates who organised the birthday celebration on his behalf, adding that the essence of life’s journey is to stay focused and mindful of one’s actions.

“We should not allow anything to derail us from becoming what we want to be. We must remain conscious and mindful of our steps because we all have a duty to protect,” he urged.

The Minister of Youth Development, Hon. Wisdom Ayodele, described the National Commander of Man O’ War in Nigeria, Prince Adedamola Gbenga Emmanuel, as a man of purpose whose life and leadership embody integrity, perseverance, and service.

The Minister, represented by his Special Assistant on Gender Matters, Kehinde Awujuola, said Prince Emmanuel had become a source of inspiration for young Nigerians through his dedication to nation-building and community service.

“Your life embodies the very ideals we promote, your character, your practice, and your commitment to building a generation of young people who see service as a calling and leadership as a responsibility,” Awujuola said on behalf of the Minister.

He added that Prince Emmanuel’s impact had gone beyond the walls of Man O’ War, influencing young men and women across the country who see him as proof that integrity and perseverance still matter in leadership.

On a personal note, Awujuola described the celebrant as a consistent supporter and encourager who had contributed significantly to his own growth and journey in leadership. “I cannot write the story of my life without mentioning him. He has been a true support system, and I am deeply grateful,” he said.

Praying for greater strength and wisdom for the celebrant, the Minister congratulated Prince Emmanuel on the milestone age of 45, urging him to continue to expand his vision of service to the nation.

“May this new chapter bring greater achievements, deeper fulfilment, and opportunities to inspire this generation even more. On behalf of the Honourable Minister and myself, I say a heartfelt congratulations, happy birthday, and many happy returns,” Awujuola declared.

The National Commandant of the Nigeria Peace Corps, Dr. Dickson Akoh, lauded the National Commander of Man O’ War in Nigeria, Prince Adedamola Gbenga Emmanuel, as a trailblazer in youth leadership and peacebuilding, whose contributions to national development stand as a model for the younger generation.

Dr. Akoh, represented by Dr. M. K. Mohammed, commended the celebrant’s impact in both uniformed youth organisations and broader national service.

He described the Man O’ War leader as a “visionary, humble, and inspirational personality,” whose life journey reflects discipline, resilience, and commitment to nation-building. “Whoever has crossed his path has something positive to say about him. At 45, Prince Emmanuel has achieved so much, and it is clear that his journey from Ekiti to national prominence is one of vision and impact,” he said.

Highlighting Emmanuel’s academic and professional background, Dr. Mohammed noted that the Commander’s education in history, peace and security studies, and public management had prepared him for the leadership roles he holds today. “His leadership does not come by miracle; it is built on knowledge, discipline, and service,” he said.

He praised Emmanuel’s role as the first indigenous National Commander of Man O’ War, saying he transformed the organisation into a platform for youth engagement, patriotism, and community development. “Under his leadership, Man O’ War became more than a uniform body; it became a movement,” he added.

Dr. Mohammed also pointed to Emmanuel’s recent appointment as Interim National Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), describing it as a merited recognition of integrity, consistency, and service. “This appointment is not by luck or age. It is a reward for humility, vision, and leadership that inspires others,” he said.

The Peace Corps Commandant’s representative concluded by praying for Emmanuel’s continued strength and wisdom to lead Nigerian youths in a time of socioeconomic pressures and political uncertainty. “Prince Emmanuel is by every measure a symbol of peace and a quiet strength whose leadership is felt in every space he occupies,” he said.

The Director General of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre (CLTC), Ms. Rinsola Abiola, described the National Commander of Man O’ War Nigeria, Prince Adedamola Gbenga Emmanuel, as a leader whose life and vision exemplify discipline, patriotism, and service to humanity.

The CLTC boss, represented by the Director of Special Duties, Mrs. Ada Veronica Uche, praised the celebrant for choosing to mark his birthday with purposeful reflection.

“Birthdays are milestones, but when celebrated with purposeful reflection such as today’s lecture, they become more than personal events. They evolve into platforms for service, inspiration, and collective progress,” she said.

According to Abiola, the decision to host a lecture in place of a mere celebration underscores Prince Emmanuel’s commitment to nation-building and nurturing leadership values among Nigerian youths and society at large.

“As DG of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre, I find special resonance with the ideals exemplified by the Commandant, discipline, patriotism, resilience, and service to humanity. These are values we uphold in our institution, and they remain critical to raising a generation of Nigerians equipped not only with knowledge, but also with character and responsibility,” she said.

The DG congratulated the Man O’ War Commander on his milestone, commending his relentless efforts in strengthening the movement as a tool for community service, leadership development, and national integration.

“May this new chapter of his life usher in renewed strength, greater wisdom, and lasting impact on the lives of the people he so passionately serves. I wish him a joyous birthday celebration, a successful lecture, and many more fruitful years of exemplary service,” Abiola stated.

The Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) also paid glowing tribute to the National Commander of Man O’ War Nigeria, Prince Adedamola Gbenga Emmanuel.

In a congratulatory message by its National Secretary, Dr. Raymond Edoh, the NYC described Prince Gbenga as “a rare gem whose life of purpose, selflessness, and commitment to youth development continues to inspire.”

Edoh lauded the celebrant’s leadership and his contributions to community development, noting that his dedication to uplifting others reflects “true wealth found not in possessions, but in peace of spirit.”

He prayed for greater success and recognition for the Man O’ War Commander, urging him to continue on the path of service and positive impact.

Prince Gbenga, who is also the Founder of the Centre for Peace and Community Repositioning, has been widely celebrated for his work in promoting peace, youth empowerment, and community service.