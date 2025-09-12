Industrial sector activities decline in August — CBN 

Activities in the industrial sector declined at 49.1 index points in August 2025 from 51.1 index points in July.

The CBN, disclosed this, yesterday in its Purchasing Managers Index Report for August 2025.

The report stated: “The Industry sector index, at 49.1 points, indicated contraction in industrial activities in August 2025.

“Output, New Orders and employment indicated decline in August 2025 at 49.6, 47.2 and 48.9 index points, respectively.

“Similarly, stock of raw materials experienced contraction at 48.9 index points in the review month.

“However, in August 2025, the Suppliers’ Delivery Time index recorded fast delivery time at 52.4 index points.

“Among the 17 sub-sectors surveyed in the Industry sector, 7 recorded expansions, while the remaining 10 subsectors indicated contraction.

“The sub-sector with the highest expansion was Transportation Equipment, while Paper Products recorded the highest level of contraction.”

However, the CBN said the service and Agriculture sectors recorded expansion in August.

The CBN noted that the service sector stood at 51.9 index points, representing a 0.9 point decline compared to 52.8 index points in July as the agriculture sector maintained stability at 53.9 index points.

This resulted in an overall expansion in economic activities at 51.7 index points in August, representing a 1.0 point decline compared to 52.7 index points recorded the previous month.

The report further stated that: “The composite PMI for August 2025 stood at 51.7 points, indicating an expansion in economic activities for the ninth consecutive month.

“Out of the 36 subsectors covered in the survey, 22 experienced expansion in economic activity.

“The Service Sector index, at 51.9 points in August 2025, indicated expansion for the seventh consecutive month, with ten (10) subsectors recording growth in economic activities out of the fourteen (14) subsectors covered.