Imo women threaten to protest naked over land

By Emmanuel Iheaka

Owerri — Women of Umuiche, Elelem in Ngor-Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State staged a peaceful protest on Saturday over what they say is encroachment on ancestral farmland.

The protesters said portions of land at Ndichie Uzo Ubi, Agaranwa, Ngara and Ahaba — which many residents depend on for farming — are no longer accessible to local families. Mrs. Elizabeth Okere, leader of the women, warned that the group may stage a naked protest to draw attention to their plight if access to the land is not restored.

“When we talk, we are prevented from accessing our farms. What you’re seeing today is small compared with what could happen next if our land is not returned to us,” Mrs. Okere said.

The village chairman, Mr. Chiaka Amagba, said the community believes more than 5,000 hectares have been affected. The youth leader, Mr. Eugene Onyema, said youths in the area feel intimidated and appealed to the state government to intervene.

The allegations in this report are those of the demonstrators and community leaders and have not been independently verified. The community has called on appropriate authorities to investigate and resolve the dispute.