Video: I’m going to EFCC to clear my name, says Sujimoto boss in tears

Sijibomi Ogundele

Chief Executive Officer of Sujimoto, Sijibomi Ogundele has explained what transpired that led to him being declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

In a video shared online, Ogundele said it was a case of a deal gone bad, promising to visit the anti-graft agency to clear his name.

He said, “I’m not a thief, I’m not a fugitive. This is a contract between my company and Enugu State Government. Enugu State Government asked me to help them build a couple of things which was very interesting. I was going to the state every week.



“In the middle of the project, the governor said he wanted to build a city and he wanted to build the tallest building in Nigeria.



“I was in agreement with the government after they took us to court. Now they declared me wanted, they destroyed my company that I built. I am going to the EFCC office, to clear my name, In the last five years prices have gone crazy, something I could have done in two years was delayed.”

He was declared wanted in a notice signed by EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, and published on its official X handle on Friday.

The notice stated: “The public is hereby notified that Olasijibomi Ogundele of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in an alleged case of diversion of funds and money laundering.

“Ogundele is a 44-year-old indigene of Ori-Ade Local Government Area of Osun State. His last known address is: G29, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

“Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the Commission in its Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt or Abuja offices, or through 08093322644; its e-mail address: [email protected], or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies.”

While the EFCC has not revealed the amount allegedly misappropriated, the declaration confirms that the businessman is currently under investigation for major financial crimes.