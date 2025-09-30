How Arise TV anchor Maduagwu met her untimely death, trying to escape robbery attack

…Robbers killed one vigilante member, tied 4 others and locked them up

…10 flats were robbed

…Somtochukwu lived in one-bedroom flat costing N2.5million

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Following the visit of Vanguard Newspapers to the Katampe Residence of late Arise TV Anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu, it has been discovered that one of the Vigilante Security guards attached to the sprawling compound in Highbrow Katampe was shot dead by the armed robbers who were said to have numbered up to 15 gang members.

Aside from the Vigilante guard that was killed, other Vigilantes, about 4 of them, were locked up and had their hands tied and it was learnt the one killed was because he proved stubborn and refused to surrender.

On getting to the house, UNIQUE APARTMENTS, Plot 1706, Katampe, Abuja, this reporter and other sympathisers were prevented from accessing the compound by the Police who had cordoned off the place. No pictures were allowed to be taken

It was gathered that all the Vigilantes who were on duty at the 22 flats, 2-storey building compound costing between N2.5 million to N4 million per annum per flat, had been removed and changed.

However, neighbours to the compound who spoke under condition of anonymity said what they gathered was that the armed robbers came to the compound at about 2.30am and operated for about 1 hour and 30 minutes.

One tenant told a neighbour that they were all in hiding when they heard a gunshot from downstairs, which obviously killed the Vigilante Security guard. Nobody could come out to ascertain exactly what was going on.

One of the Vigilantes who was locked up was said to have disclosed that Sommie jumped from her one-bedroom flat located at the 2nd floor of the building which must have caused her death.

Told that the news is that when Police arrived at the scene, Sommie was still alive and Police said that there was no fuel to move her to the hospital, the Vigilante said that was not true.

What happened was that when the armed robbers left, one of the residents who summoned courage to come out, discovered that Sommie was in a state of coma as a result of the injury from the high jump. She could not even talk.

It was when the resident was taking her to the hospital that he met the Police coming to the compound and stopped them and told them the person he was carrying was a victim of the armed robbery attack and that he was rushing her to the hospital to save her life and some policemen followed them.

The Vigilante further said that over 10 flats consisting of one bedroom and 2 bedrooms were robbed by the armed robbers before they left.

A neighbour disclosed that if not that the floors of the compound were cemented and had hardened, the injuries sustained by Somtochukwu would not have been as bad and would not have claimed her life, adding that nobody can say for sure which part of her body or head hit the hard floor.