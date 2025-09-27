Group caution against sabotaging of Dangote Refinery

Tells PENGASSAN to stop attack on Dangote Refinery

A group, known as Stand-Up South South Security Group, has issued a warning to those who may be plotting to sabotage the Dangote Refinery.

The group stated that an attack on Dangote Refinery, is an attack to destroy this Country, adding that people must reject the temptation to be used as tools to sabotage Dangote Refinery.

In a statement on Saturday, signed by its National Secretary, Comrade Endurance Ukutegbere, it also advised the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria PENGASSAN, to stop attacking Dangote Refinery over the sack of some workers.

“ PENGASSAN must understand that an employee cannot educate his employer on how the employer will run his company”

“ Our attention has been drawn to the press release issued on Friday 26th September, 2025, by the General Secretary of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria PENGASSAN, against Dangote Refinery”

“ PENGASSAN in its press release , titled, “ Condemnation of Anti-Labour Practices by Dangote Refinery and Ultimatum to reinstate Nigerian Workers”, made unpleasant comments against Dangote Refinery”

According the group, “ Nigerians are still celebrating the building of Dangote Refinery in Lagos state, Nigeria. And this is why every right thinking and patriotic Nigerians must resist any sinister plot to frustrate the operations of Dangote Refinery”

“ PENGASSAN must realize or accept the fact that Dangote Refinery is a private organization, and an investment worth over $20Billions. The Management of Dangote Refinery, have the power to hire and fire”

It said, “ Dangote Refinery has come to stay. The Management of Dangote Refinery are also at liberty to hire qualified persons from across the world to work with the Refinery here in Nigeria. We also have Nigerians hired and working abroad”

The group advised PENGASSAN to leave Dangote Refinery alone, and channel their energy to the Federal Government to revive the govt owned Refineries, where workers are earning salary monthly without working.

“ It is expected that after investing over $20Billion to build the Dangote Refinery, Alhaji Aliko Dangote will restructure the workforce of the company to ensure optimum performance and efficient delivery”

“ And whenever restructuring of workforce occurs in an organization as big as Dangote Refinery, some workers will be sacked, some retained and new persons will be employed to form a new team to achieve the company’s vision, set aims and objectives”

“ Dangote Refinery has done the expected for business sustainability. The company’s decision should be respected, particularly by PENGASSAN. Certainly, it is not the end of life for the workers dropped by Dangote Refinery, they can still search for jobs somewhere else”

Further, the group stated, “ PENGASSAN should not use this to fight unnecessary fight with Dangote Refinery, more Nigerians are still working and benefiting from the Dangote Refinery. We advise PENGASSAN to thread with caution, and withdraw it’s attack on Dangote Refinery because of the workers sacked. More Nigerians would still be employed into the company”