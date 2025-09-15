Gov Alia makes new appointments, reconstitutes statutory boards

Gov. Hyacinth Alia

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has announced new appointments and reconstituted statutory boards of agencies and commissions in the state.

Among those appointed is Mrs. Elizabeth Shuluwa, retired Permanent Secretary, former Commissioner, and wife of the late First Class monarch, Chief Abu King Shuluwa.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, the Governor reconstituted the board of the Benue State Pension Commission, with Nicholas Mbajwa appointed as Chairman.

Other members of the board include Alloysius Umaja, Asen Sambe, the Special Adviser on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the Commissioner of Finance, the Chairman of the Local Government Service Commission, the Head of Service, and the Director-General of the Benue State Planning Commission.

Also reconstituted was the board of the Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC), with Mrs. Elizabeth Shuluwa named as Chairman.

Other members of the BIPC board include Andrew Chila, Donald Ashi, John Oyishoma, the Commissioner for Trade and Industry, and the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the State.

The board of the Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) remains chaired by Joseph Kwaghgba. Its members include Ande Shianti, Jeremiah Anyam, Elizabeth Onekele, a representative of the Ministry of Finance, and a representative of the Ministry of Agriculture.

Additional appointments announced include Linda Agada as Special Adviser on MSMEs/Microfinance; James Tor as Special Adviser on Politics, Mobilisation and Special Duties; Dr. Shadrach Ukuma as Director-General, Arts, Culture and Tourism; and Tivlumun Bulya as Personal Assistant on Benue State House of Assembly Matters.

The Governor emphasized that the appointments, which take immediate effect, are part of his administration’s efforts to strengthen governance structures and drive sustainable development across the state.

He urged the appointees to see their selection as a call to service, assuring that his administration remains committed to delivering on its mandate to transform Benue State for the benefit of all.