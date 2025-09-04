GITEX 2025: NASENI, AfriLabs launch N250m InnovateNaija Challenge

By Henry Oduah

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), in collaboration with AfriLabs, on Thursday launched InnovateNaija Challenge at GITEX Nigeria Startup Festival 2025 to support young inventors with funding, mentorship and access to technology hubs.

The launch was the high point of activities at the grand finale of Nigeria’s edition of Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) following kick-off in Abuja and Lagos on September 1, 2025.

This positions the country as Africa’s rising hub for digital innovation and global investment.

The InnovateNaija Challenge aims to amplify grassroots innovation across Nigeria, encouraging youth participation and spotlighting innovative solutions in all 36 states and the FCT.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos, Anas Yazid, Special Adviser on Commercialisation to the Executive Vice-Chairman of NASENI, Khalil Suleiman Halilu, said the initiative is designed to “find, fund and fast-track the best home-grown products into solutions that work locally and can scale globally”.

“If you’ve built something that works, even if it’s rough around the edges, this stage is for you,” Yazid said.

“Apply from any of the 36 states and the FCT. Submit online and post on social media tagging @NASENIhub and @NASENIHQ.

“We’ll shortlist five innovations per state and the FCT. The public then votes for 37 state winners. From there, 15 finalists pitch live at the NASENI Invention Festival.

“Prizes: N100 million for the overall winner to commercialise; N30 million for first runner-up; N20 million for second; and N2.5 million each for the other 35 state winners.”

He said winners will also be admitted into the NASENI Innovation Hub incubation programme, with access to the agency’s 12 institutes and the centre of excellence in Abuja, offering machinery, labs and manufacturing support.

Yazid said governors and the FCT minister have been invited to match NASENI’s support for winners from their states to ensure that “the seed planted here can grow right at home”.

“Build here, sell to the world; innovation lives in every LGA — let’s give it a lift; with the right support, Nigerian ingenuity becomes Nigerian industry,” he said.

The special adviser also commended Khalil Suleiman Halilu, executive vice-chairman of NASENI, describing his leadership as “practical, inclusive, and brave”.

Halilu said InnovateNaija is a movement that empowers policy and accelerates Nigerian ingenuity. He noted that it is about the belief that Nigerian solutions can solve Nigerian problems.

Also, Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, thanked President Bola Tinubu for trusting young people with such responsibilities.

Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Abdullahi, congratulated Halilu for the “giant strides” of the agency under his watch. “We are not competing (with NASENI) but collaborating to serve you (Nigerians) better,” he said.

Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee on NASENI, Senator Mohammed Onawo, said: “This moment is not only historic, it is strategic. Today, we are launching more than a competition; we are launching a national platform that speaks directly to the aspirations of young Nigerians.”

At the panel session anchored by Jennifer Okeke-Ojudu, the panellists, which included Olawande, Halilu, Tega Adajero, Director of Operations at Heckerbella Nigeria; Victoria Fabunmi, National Coordinator of Office for Nigerian Digital Innovation at NITDA; and Deborah Ojengbede, co-founder/CEO of AFEN Blockchain Network, all agreed that collaboration between policy makers, the private sector and innovators is essential.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun was represented at the event by the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Olohundare Jimoh. Also present at the launch was the co-founder and former Group Executive Director of Sahara Group, Tonye Cole.

The InnovateNaija Challenge will run for three months and will feature two phases. In the first stage, one innovator will be selected from each of Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, making a total of 37. Each of these innovators will receive ₦2.5 million in grants.

From this pool, the top 15 will qualify for the national finals scheduled to take place at the NASENI Invention Fest in Abuja in February 2026. At the grand finale, the finalists will present their projects to a panel of judges and stakeholders, with the overall winner receiving a ₦100 million grant.