Home » Promoted » Samuel Udefia Emerges Winner of the 2nd Edition of the  National Automation Prize 2025 (NAP 2025) 
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December 23, 2025

Samuel Udefia Emerges Winner of the 2nd Edition of the  National Automation Prize 2025 (NAP 2025) 

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Samuel Udefia has emerged as the overall winner of the Second Edition of the National  Automation Prize 2025, following a prestigious award ceremony held on Saturday, December  20, 2025, at the Vee Hotel, Port Harcourt

The National Automation Prize, organized by Advanxis Technologies and Process  Automation Ltd, is a flagship initiative established to recognize excellence, innovation, and  impactful contributions in Automation, control systems, programming and industrial  engineering. The event convened leading professionals and stakeholders from across Nigeria’s  engineering, industrial, and technology ecosystem. 

At the highly anticipated moment of announcement, Mr. Samuel Udefia was visibly shocked  as his name was announced as the overall winner, receiving the top cash prize of ₦2.5  million. The second-place winner Mr. Henry Bolu received ₦1 million, while the third-place  winner, Mr. Michael Nwosu was awarded ₦500,000, reflecting the organizers’ strong  commitment to rewarding excellence and innovation in a tangible way. 

The award was formally presented by Engr. Clement, Director of Design at the Niger Delta  Development Commission (NDDC), who highlighted the importance of engineering innovation in driving sustainable national development and industrial competitiveness. 

“Engineering innovation remains a critical driver for efficiency, infrastructure development, and  economic growth. Recognizing professionals like Samuel Udefia is vital to encouraging  innovation and positioning Nigeria competitively in advanced engineering and technology  solutions,” Engr. Clement stated. 

The ceremony attracted strong institutional and industry presence, including the Nigeria Society  of Engineers (NSE), Nigerian Institution of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (NIEEE)National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), alongside captains  of industry, senior engineers, technology leaders, policymakers, academics, and young  

professionals

Speaking on the vision behind the award, the event organizer, Advanxis Technologies and  Process Automation Ltd, emphasized its broader mission: 

“The National Automation Prize was created to celebrate outstanding professionals whose work  demonstrates innovation, technical depth, and real-world impact. Beyond recognition, our goal  is to inspire continuous learning, mentorship, and industry-driven problem solving within  Nigeria’s engineering community and to foster industrialization,” the organizer stated.

Advanxis Technologies and Process Automation Ltd is a leading engineering and technology  solutions company specializing in industrial automation, process control, instrumentation,  systems integration, and digital transformation for industrial applications. The company is  committed to advancing engineering excellence, capacity building, and innovation across Nigeria  and the wider African industrial landscape. 

Also speaking at the event, Engineer Anthony James, Managing Director, highlighted the  growing relevance of automation to national progress: 

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“Automation is no longer optional—it is fundamental to productivity, safety, and global  competitiveness. Platforms like the National Automation Prize help spotlight exceptional talent,  foster collaboration, and accelerate Nigeria’s technological advancement,” he remarked. 

A unique highlight of the event was an interactive practical industrial and engineering  question-and-answer session, led by the organizers. Audience members who correctly  answered practical engineering and industry-related questions were rewarded with cash prizes  amounting to hundreds of thousands of naira, as a form of encouragement and active  engagement. 

This thoughtful gesture was widely applauded and is expected to motivate youths and young  engineers to work harder, deepen their technical competence, and develop greater interest  in engineering, automation, and innovation, thereby strengthening the future of Nigeria’s  engineering workforce. 

In addition to the awards, the event featured a vibrant exhibition and Technical presentation.  The evening was further enlivened with entertainment performances, creating a dynamic blend  of professional engagement and celebration. 

In his acceptance remarks, Samuel Udefia expressed heartfelt appreciation to the organizers and  industry leaders, dedicating the recognition to continuous learning, collaboration, and the  advancement of automation technologies in Nigeria. 

The National Automation Prize continues to gain prominence as a respected national platform  for recognizing excellence, encouraging innovation, and fostering collaboration within Nigeria’s  automation and engineering community. Organizers reaffirmed their commitment to expanding  the initiative and delivering even greater impact in future editions. 

MEDIA CONTACT 

Advanxis Technologies and Process Automation 

Email: [email protected] 

Phone: +2348160052942

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